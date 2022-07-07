These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from June 27 through July 1. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Country Ham, 5421 Highway 60 West, (96) July 1. Grade: A.
• El Tucan Del Cielo LLC, 1007 Tamarack Road, (95) July 1. Grade: A.
• The Cupola Club, 521 Frederica St., (100) June 29. Grade: A.
• El Molcatjete Mexican Cuisine, 2845 West Parrish Ave., (97) June 29. Grade: A.
• Wasabi 54, 3238 Aidron Valley Way Suite #5, (99) June 28. Grade: A.
• Mi Ranchito LLC, 1146 Carter Road, (98) June 27. Grade: A.
• Huck’s #372, 300 East Parrish Ave., (98) retail:(98) June 27. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #22, 3400 Old Hartford Road, (99) retail:(99) June 28. Grade: A.
• Papa Grande 54 Inc., 3830 Highway 54 Unit 203, (97) June 28. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.