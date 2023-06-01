These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from May 17-26. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• La Bendicion de Dios Taqueria, 2710 Highway 144, (100) May 26. Grade: A.
• La Bendicion de Dios Taqueria, Statewide Mobile, (100) May 26. Grade: A.
• La Bendicion de Dios Taqueria, 2800 Allen St. (Statewide Mobile), (100) May 26. Grade: A.
• Combest Pool Concessions — Chautauqua, 1530 McJohnson Ave., retail: (100) May 24.
• Smothers Park Concessions, 199 West Veterans Blvd., retail: (100) May 24.
• Colby’s Deli & Cafe, 401 Frederica St., (100) May 24. Grade: A.
• Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits, 200 West 3rd St., (100) May 24. Grade: A.
• Family Dollar Store 7778, 1501 West 2nd St., retail: (100) May 24.
• Quality Quick #8, 4625 Frederica St., retail:(100) May 17.
• Subway #5336, 3119 Frederica St., (100) May 17. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lanes South, 410 Carlton Drive, (100) May 17. Grade: A.
• Heritage Park Preschool & Nursery, 3802 Legacy Run, (100) May 24. Grade: A.
• Southern Little League, 2801 South Griffith Ave., (100) May 24. Grade: A.
• The Frozen Lounge, 1738 Sweeney St., (100) May 24. Grade: A.
• Olive Garden #1660, 5204 Frederica St., (100) May 24. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.