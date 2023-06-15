These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from June 6-13. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Dollar General #24475, 8825 State Route 2830, retail:(100) June 13.
• Culver’s Restaurant, 3020 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) June 13. Grade: A.
• Q Q Food Mart, 4510 Highway 54, (94) retail:(98) June 13. Grade: A.
• Gene’s Health Foods, 1738 Moseley St., (100) retail:(100) June 13. Grade: A.
• Lure Seafood and Grille, 401 West 2nd St., (99) June 12. Grade: A.
• La Bendicion de Dios Taquieria #2 (Statewide Mobile), 2800 Allen St., (100) June 10. Grade: A.
• Kona Ice #1536, 2048 Little Stream Run, retail:(100) June 10.
• Ben’s Soft Pretzels — Kindwill Enterprises, 2421 Allen St., (100) June 9. Grade: A.
• The Lure Smoke Shack, East 4th Street, (98) June 9. Grade: A.
• Cold Stone Mobile Trailer (Statewide Mobile), 5140 Frederica St. Suite A, (100) June 9. Grade: A.
• The Craft OBKY, 1819 Sunset Drive, (100) June 9. Grade: A.
• Firehouse 29 BBQ & More, 3205 Lewis Lane, (100) June 12. Grade: A.
• Libertalia Coffee Company (Statewide Mobile), 3215 Christie Place, (100) June 10. Grade: A.
• Freaky Tiki Hawaiian Shaved Ice, 1814 Triplett St., retail:(100) June 9.
• Burley’s Market, 1871 Highway 81, retail:(100) June 12.
• Wasabi Express, 636 Southtown Blvd. Suite 1, (100) June 12. Grade: A.
• Baker’s Dozen, 1331 Frederica St., retail:(97) June 12.
• Papa Grande 54, Inc., 3830 Highway 54 Unit 203, (99) June 12. Grade: A.
• The Pearl Club, 6501 Summit Drive, (97) June 9. Grade: C. The approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing is not at the proper concentration. During a follow-up inspection June 11, 2023, the violation was corrected. (100) Grade: A.
• Latinus 1 (Food Truck), 636 Southtown Blvd. #6, (100) June 8. Grade: A.
• Windy Hollow Biscuit House, 630 Emory Drive, (98) June 11. Grade: A.
• Hal’s Windy Hollow Restaurant, 8260 Highway 81, (100) June 11. Grade: A.
• County Ham, 5421 Highway 60 West, (94) June 9. Grade: A.
• Green River Distilling Company, 10 Distillery Road, (100) June 9. Grade: A.
• Crumbl Cookie, 3250 Hayden Road Suite 2, retail:(100) June 9.
• Pennyroyal Girl Scout Camp, 3090 Girl Scout Road, (97) June 8. Grade: A.
• The Kroger Company L336, 2308 East 4th St., (100) retail:(100) June 7. Grade: A.
• Ernestos II, 2065 East Parrish Ave. Suite #100, (98) June 8. Grade: A.
• Real Hacienda Express — Statewide Mobile, (100) June 8. Grade: A.
• Chick-fil-A of Owensboro FSU, 4601 Frederica St., (100) June 8. Grade: A.
• Mikato Steak & Sushi, 3500 Villa Point Suite 103, (98) June 7. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #22, 3400 Old Hartford Road, (100) retail:(100) June 7. Grade: A.
• Briarpatch, 2760 Veach Road, (98) June 7. Grade: A.
• Church Alive, 325 Carter Road, (100) June 7. Grade: A.
• Valero, 3310 West 2nd St., (100) retail:(100) June 7. Grade: A.
• Fuel Express #2, 1428 West 2nd St., retail:(98) June 7.
• Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant, 3120 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) June 7. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Youth Soccer Association at Horse Fork Creek Park, 3005 Fairview Drive, retail:(100) June 7.
• John Z. Pearl Amvets Post 119, 1400-A Triplett St., (100) June 6. Grade: A.
• Babe Ruth League at Chautauqua Park, retail: (100) June 6.
• Owensboro Western Baseball at Moreland Park, retail:(100) June 5.
• Quality Quick 12, 3815 Carter Road, (98) retail:(98) June 6. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lake Grill, 7301 Hobbs Road, (98) retail:(100) June 6. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lake Resort Pizza, 7301 Hobbs Road, (100) June 6. Grade: A.
