These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from June 2 through June 13. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Green River Distilling Company, 10 Distillery Road, (100) June 13. Grade: A.
• Vic’s Tobacco and Food Mart, 1104 Frederica St., (95) retail:(97) June 13. Grade: A.
• Logsdon Community Center, 2400 Friendship Drive, (100) June 13. Grade: A.
• Hampton Inn Continental Breakfast, 615 Salem Drive, (100) June 10. Grade: A.
• Super 8 Motel Continental Breakfast, 1027 Goetz Drive, (100) June 10. Grade: A.
• Sleep Inn Deluxe Breakfast Buffet, 51 Bon Harbor Hills, (100) June 10. Grade: A.
• River Valley Behavioral Health, 314 Ewing Road, (100) June 13. Grade: A.
• Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., (99) June 10. Grade: A.
• Burger Theory, 701 W. 1st St., (97) June 10. Grade: A.
• La Creme Coffee House and Bakery LLC, 109 E. 2nd St., (95) June 2. Grade: A.
• Briarpatch, 2760 Veach Road, (94) June 2. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Regional Recover, 4301 Veach Road, (100) June 8. Grade: A.
• Taqueria Gomez, 604 Triplett St., (100) June 3. Grade: A.
• Hodge’s Curbside Creamery, Statewide Mobile Food Truck, (100) June 3. Grade: A.
• Windridge Country Club, 5044 Miller’s Mill Road, (100) June 6. Grade: A.
• Real Hacienda, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, (99) June 7. Grade: A.
• Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 3040 Highland Pointe Drive, (98) June 7. Grade: A.
• Red Swing Coffee, 112 Allen St., (99) June 7. Grade: A.
• City of Owensboro Concession Trailer, Statewide Mobile Food Unit, (100) June 8. Grade: A.
• Church Alive, 325 Carter Road, (100) June 8. Grade: A.
• Long John Silvers 84, 3005 Highway 60 East, (99) June 8. Grade: A.
• Long John Silvers 82, 2770 Frederica St., (99) June 8. Grade: A.
• King’s Table, 2804 Veach Road, (100) June 8. Grade: A.
