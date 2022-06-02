These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from May 19 through May 26. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Brasher’s Little Nashville, 123 W. 2nd St., (99) May 26. Grade: A.
• Don Mario’s Taco Shop and Mexican Grill, 122 A. W. 2nd St., (97) May 26. Grade: A.
• Mikato Steak and Sushi, 3500 Villa Point, (97) May 25. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Cafe, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (100) May 25. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Kitchen, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (100) May 25. Grade: A.
• Burger King #1147, 2401 Patriot Run, (100) May 20. Grade: A.
• Trunnell’s Farm
Market, 9255 Highway 431, (100) retail:(100) May 23. Grade: A.
• Wasabi Express, 636 Southtown Blvd. Suite 1, (96) May 23. Grade: A.
• Sonic Drive-In of Owensboro, 3107 Frederica St., (100) May 19. Grade: A.
• Carnival Cafe, 1741 Scherm Road, (97) May 24. Grade: A.
• Boulware Mission Wing Ave., 609 Wing Ave., (99) May 24. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #14, 3414 New Hartford Road, (96) retail:(100) May 23. Grade: A.
• Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, (100) May 24. Grade: A.
• Hillcrest Health Care Center, 3740 Old Hartford Road, (100) May 24. Grade: A.
• Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, (100) May 24. Grade: A.
• Hermitage Care and Rehab, 1614 Parrish Ave., (97) May 24. Grade: A.
• Andria’s Candies, 217 Allen St., (100) May 24. Grade: A.
• New Life, 400 Crabtree Ave., (100) May 24. Grade: A.
