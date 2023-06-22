These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from June 14-20. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Meijer #288, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (100) retail:(100) June 20. Grade: A
• Popeye’s, 2906 State Route 54, (97) June 20. Grade: A.
• Dollar Tree #9043, 1761 W. Parrish Ave., retail:(100) June 20.
• Pennyroyal Girl Scout Camp, 3090 Girl Scout Road, (100) June 19. Grade: A
• Ski Daddy’s, 518 Omega St. (99) June 19. Grade: A
• Famous LTD Bistro, 102 W. Second St., (100) June 19. Grade: A
• Hucks #372, 300 E. Parrish Ave., (94) retail:(100) June 19. Grade: A
• Thai Food Owensboro, 2601 W. Parrish Ave. Suite A, (96) June 19. Grade: A
• Carnival Cafe, 1741 Scherm Road, (98) June 14. Grade: A
• Libertalia Coffee Company, 2682 Frederica St., (100) June 14. Grade: A
• Long John Silver’s #82, 2770 Frederica St., (95) June 16. Grade: A
• Vic’s Tobacco and Food Mart, 1104 Frederica St., retail:(100) June 16.
• Mr. Wok Express, 3435 Frederica St., (100) June 15. Grade: A
• Quality Quick #10, 2030 W. Parrish Ave., retail:(96) June 14.
• Ms. Fitz Beauty Bar, 922 Triplett St. Unit B, retail:(97) June 14.
• Hampton Inn Continental, 615 Salem Dr., (100) June 14. Grade: A
• Super 8 Motel Continental Breakfast, 1027 Goetz Dr., (100) June 14. Grade: A
• Sleep Inn Deluxe Breakfast Buffet, 51 Bon Harbor Hills, (100) June 14. Grade: A
