These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from June 21-26. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Wal-Mart #3363, 3151 Leitchfield Road, (100) retail:(100) June 26. Grade: A.
• Quicky Mart, 1202 Crabtree Ave., (94) retail:(99) June 19. Grade: C. Food not maintained at five degrees C (41 degrees F) or below, ware washing sink not set up properly (must flow from Dirty-Wash-Rinse-Sanitize-Air Dry), nonfood contact surfaces have an accumulation of soil, floors not clean, litter on premises, ceiling is leaking from rain, and walls and ceiling not clean. During a follow-up inspection on June 26, the refrigerator was still reading at 50 degrees F, but it had just been cleaned. The owner is going to fix the motor as both fans were not moving or blowing and will be replacing the gasket on the left door. Before cooler unit can be used, it must be inspected to ensure that it is holding temperature. (99) retail:(100) Grade: A.
• Wal-Mart #701, 5031 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) June 26. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #23, 955 Southtown Blvd., (100) retail:(100) June 26. Grade: A.
• El Molcatjete Mexican Cuisine, 2845 West Parrish Ave., (94) June 26. Grade: A.
• City Walk Cafe, 222 Allen St., (96) June 23. Grade: A.
• Compassionate Care ADC, 1600 Breckenridge St., (100) June 23. Grade: A.
• Logsdon Community Center, 2400 Friendship Drive, (100) June 22. Grade: A.
• Panther Creek Park Concessions, 2620 Highway 81, (100) June 21. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Parks — Babe Ruth Baseball, 2620 Highway 81, (100) June 21. Grade: A.
• The Cupola Club, 521 Frederica St., (100) June 21. Grade: A.
• Twelve Cities, 5333 Frederica St., (100) June 21. Grade: A.
• The Miller House, 301 East 5th St., (100) June 21. Grade: A.
• New Life, 400 Crabtree Ave., (100) June 21. Grade: A.
• Comfort Suites Food Service, 230 Salem Drive, (100) June 21. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.