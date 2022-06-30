These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from June 14 through June 27. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Diamond Lake Resort Pizza Parlor, 7301 Hobbs Road, (98) June 27. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lake Resort Grill, 7301 Hobbs Road, (100) retail:(100) June 27. Grade: A.
• Famous LTD Bistro, 102 W. 2nd St., (100) June 23. Grade: A.
• El Bracero of Owensboro, 2945 Wimsatt Court, (96) June 23. Grade: A.
• Wal-Mart #3363, 3151 Leitchfield Road, (100) retail:(100) June 21. Grade: A.
• The Spot Coffee and Finery, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (99) June 22. Grade: A.
• QQ Food Mart, 4510 Highway 54, (95) retail:(98) June 22. Grade: A.
• Gene’s Health Foods, 1738 Moseley St., (100) retail:(100) June 22. Grade: A.
• Dollar Tree #9043, 1731 West Parrish Ave., retail:(100) June 22.
• Madewell’s Corner Cafe, 924 East 2nd St., (98) June 22. Grade: A.
• Stanley Playground, 5572 West 5th Street Road, (100) June 14. Grade: A.
• The Miller House, 301 East 5th Street, (100) June 21. Grade: A.
• Twelve Cities, 5333 Frederica St., (100) June 21. Grade: A.
• J & B DBA Jaders Kettle Corn, 1316 A. Claranette Court, retail:(100) June 20.
• Thai Food Owensboro, 2601 West Parrish Ave. Suite A, (96) June 20. Grade: C. No certified food manager was present and the approved sanitizing solution for manual and mechanical ware-washing was not at a proper concentration. During a follow-up inspection on June 20, the sanitizing solution violation was corrected. (99) Grade: A.
• C Store Food Mart, 817 Carter Road, (100) retail:(100) June 20. Grade: A.
• Valero, 3310 West 2nd St., (100) retail:(100) June 20. Grade: A.
• Fuel Express, 1428 W. 2nd St., retail:(99) June 20.
• City Walk Cafe, 222 Allen St., (96) June 17. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.