These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from May 30 to June 5. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Napa on the Go, 821 West 4th St., (100) June 1. Grade: A.
• Hodge’s Curbside Creamery, Statewide Mobile Food Truck, (100) June 1. Grade: A.
• The Spot Expresso Bus, 1400 Waverly Place, (100) May 30. Grade: A.
• VI Eagles, 1100 East 18th St., retail:(99) June 5.
• Fuel Express #1, 1801 Triplett St., retail:(99) June 5.
• C Store Food Mart, 817 Carter Road, (100) retail:(100) June 5. Grade: A.
• Heritage Place Assisted Living, 3362 Buckland Square, (99) June 5. Grade: A.
• Burger Theory, 701 West 1st St., (94) May 30. Grade: C. No certified food manager present, food-contact surfaces not cleaned and sanitized, bowls being used to dispense dry flour — suitable dispensing utensil not being used by employee for handling food, chemical test kit for the three-compartment sink not correct. During a follow-up inspection on June 2 all violations were corrected except no sanitizer test kit for three-compartment sink. EstablisHment has failed two consecutive regular inspections and will post a “B” grade. (99) June 2. Grade: B.
• Wendell Foster’s Campus Cafe, 815 Triplett St., (100) May 31. Grade: A.
• Hayden Home, 1320 3rd St., (100) May 31. Grade: A.
• Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 5120 Frederica St., (99) May 30. Grade: A.
• Cold Stone Creamery, 5140 Frederica St. Suite A, (100) May 30. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.