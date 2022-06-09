These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from May 24 through June 6. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Lighthouse Recovery Services, 731 Hall St., (95) May 24. Grade: C. No certified food manager present, TCS food not maintained at five degrees Celcius or below, and no chemical test kit. During a follow-up inspection on May 31, all violations were corrected except for no certified food manager present (99) Grade: A.
• Heritage Place Assisted Living, 3362 Buckland Square, (98) June 6. Grade: A.
• The Kroger Company, 2308 East 4th St., (100) retail:(100) June 3. Grade: A.
• Hayden Home, 1320 3rd St., (100) June 2. Grade: A.
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2974 Heartland Crossing Blvd. (99) June 1. Grade: A.
• Smother’s Park Concessions, 199 W. Veterans Blvd., retail:(100) June 1.
• Quality Quick 12, 3815 Carter Road, (99) retail:(98) June 1. Grade: A.
• Legends Sports Bar & Grill, 4431 Spring Hill Drive Suite E, (96) June 1. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lanes South, 410 Carlton Drive, (100) May 31. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Eastern Cal Ripkin, Chautauqua Park, (100) May 25. Grade: A.
• Papa John’s Pizza, 2510 Frederica St., (99) May 31. Grade: A.
• Captain’s Call DBA Bubba Gandy Seafood, 3600 Frederica St. Suite K, (100) retail:(100) May 31. Grade: A.
• Combest Pool Concessions — Chautauqua, 1530 McJohnson Ave., retail:(100) May 26.
• Dairy Queen, 3030 E. 4th St., (98) May 26. Grade: A.
• Pinky’s Snow Cones & Snacks, 905 W. 5th St., retail:(98) May 26.
• Heritage Park Preschool & Nursery, 3802 Legacy Run, (100) May 26. Grade: A.
• The Pearl Club, 6501 Summit Drive, (100) May 27. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.