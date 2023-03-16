These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Jan. 26 through March 10. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Arby’s 6563, 2960 West Parrish Ave., (100) Jan. 26. Grade: A.
• G.D. Ritzy’s, 4925 Frederica St., (99) Feb. 15. Grade: A.
• Panera Bread Cafe 1184, 4600 Frederica St., (100) Feb. 15. Grade: A.
• Subway #26455, 3470 New Hartford Road, (100) Feb. 20. Grade: A.
• Even Steven 2, 6572 Highway 56, (100) retail:(100) Feb. 20. Grade: A.
• Highflier Inc., 6520 US Highway 231, (100) retail:(100) Feb. 20. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen Brazier, 3224 New Hartford Road, (100) Feb. 20. Grade: A.
• Gary’s Drive-In, 2220 Veach Road, (100) Feb. 20. Grade: A.
• Deloris’s Cafe, 2123 Triplett St., (99) Feb. 20. Grade: A.
• The Arc of Owensboro, 3560 New Hartford Road, (100) Feb. 23. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lanes, 1901 Triplett St., (100) Feb. 23. Grade: A.
• Super A #2, 3511 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) Feb. 24. Grade: A.
• Chautauqua Health & Rehab, 1205 Leitchfield Road, (96) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• Arby’s Restaurant, 3401 Villa Point, (95) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• Brescia College cafeteria, 717 Frederica St., (100) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• Get N Go Express, 900 Frederica St., retail:(100) Feb. 28.
• Taco Bell 28891, 2500 West Parrish Ave., (100) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• Frailley’s Dari-Creme, 7160 Highway 81, (100) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• Gyro House, 4551 Springhill Drive, Suite #1, (96) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• Penn Station #294, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) March 1. Grade: A.
• Mellow Mushroom, 101 West 2nd St., (100) March 1. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, (100) March 1. Grade: A.
• Texas Roadhouse, 943 Mosley Road, (99) March 1. Grade: A.
• Owensboro High School cafeteria, 1800 Frederica St., (100) March 1. Grade: A.
• Latinus 1, 636 Southtown Blvd., Suite #6, (100) retail:(100) March 2. Grade: A.
• Southern Lanes #3, 600 East 14th St., (100) March 2. Grade: A.
• VFW Post 696, 311 West Veterans Blvd., (100) March 2. Grade: A.
• Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Highway 144, (100) March 2. Grade: A.
• QQ Food Mart 1998, 2080 Southtown Blvd., (96) retail:(100) March 2. Grade: A.
• The Spot, 217 Williamsburg Square, (100) March 2. Grade: A.
• Starbucks #9952, 2402 Frederica St., (98) March 3. Grade: A.
• Scooter’s Coffee, 2085 East Parrish Ave., (100) March 6. Grade: A.
• Bubble Tea Talk, 3238 Kidron Valley Way Unit 2, (98) March 6. Grade: A.
• Dunkin’ Donuts, 3011 Frederica St., (100) March 6. Grade: A.
• Country Cupboard II/Fast Fuel, 1710 East Parrish Ave., (93) retail:(95). Grade: A.
• Whitesville Senior Center, 501 West 2nd St., (100) March 7. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Convention Center, 501 West 2nd St., (100) March 7. Grade: A.
• Horn Community Center, 10534 Main Cross St., (100) March 7. Grade: A.
• El Tucan Del Cielo Frederica, 3600 Frederica St., Suite F, (100) March 7. Grade: A.
• Niko’s Bakery and Cafe, 601 Emory Drive, (99) March 7. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Middle School Cafeteria, 1415 East 4th St., (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Highland Elementary School Cafeteria, 2909 Leitchfield Road, (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Tamarack Elementary School Cafeteria, 1733 Tamarack Road, (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Cafeteria, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High Schoool Volleyball / Basketball Concession Stand, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Emerson Academy Cafeteria, 1335 West 11th St., (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Country Club, 400 East Byers Ave., (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Quicky Mart, 1202 Crabtree Ave., (100) retail:(100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Fazoli’s, 5060 Frederica St., (100) March 9. Grade: A.
• Jamaican Yard Vibes, 2845 West Parrish Ave., Suite C, (99) March 9. Grade: A.
• West Louisville School Cafeteria, 9661 Highway 56, (100) March 9. Grade: A.
• Dalisha’s Bakery and Cafe, 6191 Highway 54, (100) March 10. Grade: A.
• Bittle Hall at the Daviess County Lions Club Fair Grounds, 6191 Highway 54, (100) March 10. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.