These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from March 7 through March 11. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Kelly Rae’s County Cafe, 10130 Hwy. 54, (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Vessel’s Mini Market, 9227 Hwy. 54, (99) retail:(99) March 8. Grade: A.
• Norman McDonald’s Drive Inn, 6161 Hwy. 54, (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Huddle House, 3248 Mt. Moriah Ave., (94) March 8. Grade: A.
• Mellow Mushroom, 101 W. 2nd St., (97) March 8. Grade: A.
• GRADD Meals on Wheels, 1650 W. 2nd St., (99) March 8. Grade: A.
• Leaning Tower of Pizza, 10531 Main Cross St., (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Whitesville IGA, 10035 Hwy. 54, (100) March 8. Grade: A.
• Estes Elementary School, 1701 Leitchfield Rd., (100) March 9. Grade: A.
• O’Bryan’s Bar & Grill, 7006 Hwy. 815, (97) March 9. Grade: A.
• Panda Express, 3000 Heartland Crossing, (100) March 10. Grade: A.
• Kona Ice of Owensboro (truck), 2048 Little Stream, (100) March 10. Grade: A.
• Kona Ice of Owensboro (kiosk), 2048 Little Stream, (100) March 10. Grade: A.
• Frailley’s Dari-Creme, 7160 Hwy. 81, (100) March 10. Grade: A.
• Sutton School, 2060 Lewis Lane, (100) March 10. Grade: A.
• Sutton School Cafeteria, 2060 Lewis Lane, (100) March 10. Grade: A.
• Rosedale Rest Home, 415 Sutton Ln., (97) March 10. Grade: A.
• Heritage Park High School, 3361 Buckland Square, (100) March 10. Grade: A.
