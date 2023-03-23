These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Mar. 14 through Mar. 21. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Sutton School Cafeteria, 2060 Lewis Lane, (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• Mary Carrico School Cafeteria, 9546 Highway 144, (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• Audubon Elementary School Cafeteria, 300 Worthington Road, (100) March 21. Grade: A.
• Craft & Board, 6191 Highway 54, retail:(100) March 20.
• McHenry Event Planning, 6191 Highway 54, (100) March 20. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s #6428, 2306 Highway 60 East, (99) March 17. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Middle School, 2540 Christie Place, (100) March 20. Grade: A.
• Meadowlands Elementary Cafeteria, 3500 Hayden Road, (100) March 17. Grade: A.
• Country Heights Elementary, 4961 Highway 54, (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Drive, (100) March 17. Grade: A.
• Donato’s Pizza, 2601 West Parrish Ave., Suite J, (98) March 16. Grade: A.
• H.L. Heblett Community Center Day Care, 801 West 5th St., (100) Grade: A.
• Charlotte’s Web Preschool and Nursery, 4129 Vincent Station Drive, (99) March 16. Grade: A.
• Blissful Beginnings East, 5533 Kentucky 144, (100) March 16. Grade: A.
• Mr. Wok Express, 3435 Frederica St., (100) March 15. Grade: A.
• The Brew Bridge, 800 West 2nd St., (100) March 14. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Innovation Campus Cafeteria, 2631 South Griffith Ave., (100) March 14. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.