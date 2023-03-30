These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from March 21-24. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• GRADD Meals on Wheels, 1650 West 2nd St., (100) March 24. Grade: A.
• Sorgho Elementary School Cafeteria, 5390 Highway 56, (99) March 22. Grade: A.
• Newton Parrish School Cafeteria, 510 Byers Ave., (100) March 22. Grade: A.
• Quality Convenience #17, 201 Legion Blvd., (100) retail:(100) March 22. Grade: A.
• Hocker Dining Hall & Jazzmans at Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica St., (99) March 22. Grade: A.
• Boyd Cecil Ranch, 3000 Frederica St., (96) March 22. Grade: A.
• The Oven, 1012 East 4th St., (100) March 21. Grade: A.
• Ten O Six, 1006 East 4th St., (100) March 21. Grade: A.
• Pub House, 718 West 9th St., (100) March 21. Grade: A.
• Estes Elementary School Cafeteria, 1701 Leitchfield Road, (100) March 21. Grade: A.
