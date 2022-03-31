These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from March 18 through March 25. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Owensboro Middle School North Cafeteria, 1300 Booth Ave., (100) March 25. Grade: A.
• Pub House, 718 W. 9th St., (95) March 18. Grade: C. TCS food not maintained at five degrees Celcius or below and plumbing system not installed to preclude backflow. During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected. (100) March 22. Grade: A.
• Meadowlands Elementary School Cafeteria, 3500 Hayden Rd., (100) March 21. Grade: A.
• Quicky Mart, 1202 Crabtree Ave., (94) retail:(97) March 22. Grade: A.
• Shogun Bistro, 2127 E. Parrish Ave. (100) March 22. Grade: A.
• Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St., (98) March 22. Grade: A.
• Juicy Crab Seafood, 3332 Villa Pointe Suite 103, (96) March 22. Grade: A.
• Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Dr., (100) March 23. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick Convenience #17, 201 Legion Blvd., (100) retail:(100) March 23. Grade: A.
• The CupCakery, 231 Williamsburg Sq., retail:(99) March 23.
• Thurston Food Market, 5005 Graham Ln., (100) retail:(100) March 23. Grade: A.
• Hometown IGA 21, 201 Carter Rd., (96) retail:(100) March 23. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Youth Soccer League, 1 Carter Rd., (100) March 24. Grade: A.
• Apollo Softball Concession Stand, 2280 Tamarack Rd., (100) March 24. Grade: A.
• Apollo Baseball Concession Stand, 2280 Tamarack Rd., (100) March 24. Grade: A.
• Apollo High School Cafeteria, 2280 Tamarack Rd., (100) March 24. Grade: A.
• Even Steven’s Friendly Village, 7155 Hwy. 81, (98) retail:(98) March 24. Grade: A.
• West Louisville School Cafeteria, 9661 Hwy. 56, (100) March 24. Grade: A.
• Koehler’s Bakery, 1801 Carter Rd., retail:(98) March 25.
