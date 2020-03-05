These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Feb. 24 to March 3. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Owensboro Innovation Academy, 1010 Allen St., (100) March 2. Grade: A.
• Canteen Services, 2801 Unifirst Drive, (100) March 3. Grade: A.
• East View Elementary, 6104 Kentucky 405, (100) March 3. Grade: A.
• Fern Terra of Owensboro, 1415 W. First St., (100) March 3. Grade: A.
• Walgreens, 3312 Kentucky 54, (100) March 3.
• Deer Park Elementary, 4959 New Hartford Road, (100) March 2. Grade: A.
• Sorgho Elementary, 5390 Kentucky 56, (100) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• Foust Elementary, 601 Foust Ave., (100) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• El Meradito, 1413 Bosley Road, food: (99), retail: (100) Feb. 24. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen, 1715 Frederica St., (97) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• Koehler’s Bakery, 1801 Carter Road, (95) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• Wasabi 54, 3238 Aidron Valley Way, (91) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick Mart, 817 Carter Road, food: (100), retail: (98) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• O’Bryan’s Bar & Grill, 7006 Kentucky 815, (100) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• RiverValley Behavioral Health, 1000 Industrial Drive, (100) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• Sweet Peas, 3271 Alvey Park Drive, (100) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• Burns Middle School, 4610 Goetz Drive, (100) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• Boyd Cecil Ranch, 3000 Frederica St, (100) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Middle School North, 1300 Booth Ave., (100) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• Country Ham, 5421 U.S. 60 W., (98) Feb. 26. Grade: A.
• J’s Liquor & Cheese Shop, 2216 New Hartford Road, (100) Feb. 26. Grade: A.
• Gourmet Meals to Go, 1230 Crabtree Ave., (100) Feb. 26. Grade: A.
• Here We Grow Nursery & Preschool, 4101 Carter Road, (100) Feb. 26. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (100) Feb. 26. Grade: A.
• Inspirations Child Care & Preschool, 3085 Taylor Road W., (100) Feb. 26. Grade: A.
• Fuel Express, 1428 W. Second St., (94) Feb. 26.
• Rocky’s Bar & Grill, 819 Crittenden St., (100) Feb. 27. Grade: A.
• El Toribio, 3034 E. Fourth St., (100) Feb. 27. Grade: A.
• West Louisville School, 9661 Kentucky 56, (100) Feb. 27. Grade: A.
• Valero, 3310 W. Second St., food: (100), retail: (100) Feb. 27. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store, 7334 U.S. 231, (100) Feb. 27.
• Over the Rainbow, 411 W. Fourth St., (100) Feb. 27. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Regional Recovery, 4301 Veach Road, (100) Feb. 27. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.