These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from April 14 to May 9. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Chautauqua Health & Rehab, 1205 Leitchfield Road, (97) April 14. Grade: C. Dish machine not reaching the required temperature to sanitize the dishes. During a follow-up inspection May 8, the violation was corrected. (100) Grade: A.
• Legends Sports Bar & Grill, 4431 Spring Hill Drive, Suite E, (95) May 9. Grade: A.
• Seven Hills Audubon Area Head State, 2401 McConnell Ave., (100) May 9. Grade: A.
• Helen Sears Family Development Center, 2225 East 18th St., (100) May 9. Grade: A.
• Sam’s Southern Eatery, 2805 West Parrish Ave., (92) May 9. Grade: A.
• Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, 2840 West Parrish Ave., (100) May 9. Grade: A.
• Drake’s, 3050 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) May 8. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Shell, 10000 Main St., (94) retail:(96) May 8. Grade: A.
• Leaning Tower of Pizza, 10531 Main Cross St., (100) May 8. Grade: A.
• La Creme Coffee House & Bakery LLC, 109 East 2nd St., (98) May 4. Grade: A.
• The Creme Expresso LLC, 109 East 2nd St., (99) May 4. Grade: A.
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2596 Calumet Trace, Suite 1, (100) May 4. Grade: A.
• Brasher’s Little Nashville, 123 West 2nd St., (100) May 4. Grade: A.
• The Pub on 2nd, 116 A. West 2nd St., (100) May 4. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Cafe, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (100) May 4. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Kitchen, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (100) May 4. Grade: A.
• Hampton Inn & Suites Continental, 401 West 2nd St., (100) May 4. Grade: A.
• Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers #651, 2900 Heartland Crossing, (100) May 3. Grade: A.
• Wonder Whip, 2434 East 4th St., (97) May 3. Grade: A.
• Windy Hollow Speedway, 4731 Windy Hollow Road, retail:(100) May 3.
• Barge Inn — Statewide Mobile, 4892 Windy Hollow Road, (100) May 3. Grade: A.
• The Learning Tree Daycare, 2624 New Hartford Road, (100) May 3. Grade: A.
• Joy’s Cooking Classes, 3811 Highway 54, Unit 102, (100) May 3. Grade: A.
• O’Charley’s 257, 5205 Frederica St., (100) April 25. Grade: A.
• Tobacco Road 136, 1366 Carter Road, retail:(100) April 28.
• McDonald’s 6664, 2730 Parrish Ave., (100) April 28. Grade: A.
• Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant, 611 Emory Drive, (96) May 2. Grade: A.
• Hawesway Diner, 6057 State Route 2830, (100) May 2. Grade: A.
• Just Chill, 3511 Frederica St., retail:(100) May 2.
• Hillbilly’s #2, 6057 Highway 60 East, (100) retail:(100) May 2. Grade: A.
• J’s Good Grub — Statewide Mobile, 2242 Hoop Jr. Court, (100) May 2. Grade: A.
