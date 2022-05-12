These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from May 3 through May 6. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Casey’s General Store, 1200 Southtown Blvd., (99) May 6. Grade: A.
• Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant, 3120 Highland Pointe Drive, (99) May 5. Grade: A.
• Comfort Suites Food Service, 230 Salem Drive, (99) May 5. Grade: A.
• Ole South Barbeque, 3523 Highway 54 E., (95) May 3. Grade: A.
• Jumpin Jack’s #417, 2910 Leitchfield Road, (99) retail: (100) May 3. Grade: A.
• Raceway 944, 3147 Highway 60 E., (97) retail: (100) May 3. Grade: A.
• Utica Foodmart, 10615 Highway 431, (95) retail: (98) May 4. Grade: A.
• Tri-R-Tips BBQ, Statewide Mobile, (100) May 4. Grade: A.
• Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant, 611 Emory Drive, (93) May 4. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Shell, 10000 Main St., (94) retail: (95) May 4. Grade: A.
• Dollar General #8647, 10133 Main St., retail: (100). May 4.
• Daviess County Parks Whitesville, 10743 Highway 764, (100) May 4. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #19784, 6291 Kentucky Highway 54, retail: (100). May 4.
