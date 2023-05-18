These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from May 8-15. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Tichenor No Creek Angus at the Farmer’s Market, 4243 Livermore Road, retail:(100) May 13.
• Bittel Heritage Meats, LLC, 3000 Bittle Road, retail:(100) May 14.
• Divine Shop Inc., 9558 Highway 144, (100) retail:(100) May 15. Grade: A.
• The Lure Smoke Shack, East Fourth Street, (99) May 12. Grade: A.
• Subway #14447, 3739 Highway 60 West, (100) May 15. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick 21, 2630 West Parrish Ave., (100) retail:(99) May 15. Grade: A.
• The Cottage, 6819 Highway 56, (99) May 12. Grade: A.
• Buffalo Wild Wings #32, 4736 Frederica St., (99) May 12. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Community Park, Highway 54, (100) May 11. Grade: A.
• Sonic Drive-In of Owensboro, 3107 Frederica St., (100) May 11. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic High School Softball Concession Stand, 1524 West Parrish Ave., retail:(100) May 11.
• Owensboro Regional Recovery, 4301 Veach Road, (100) May 11. Grade: A.
• Leaning Tower of Pizza, 10531 Main Cross St., (100) May 8 Grade: A.
• Sam’s Club Cafe, 5420 Frederica St., (97) retail:(100) May 9. Grade: A.
• Norman McDonald’s Drive Inn, 6161 Highway 54, (100) May 9. Grade: A.
• Fuijsan Sushi, 5240 Frederica St., (100) May 9. Grade: A.
• Drake’s, 3050 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) May 8. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Shell, 10000 Main St., (94) retail:(96) May 8. Grade: A.
• Burger King #1147, 2401 Patriot Run, (100) May 10. Grade: A.
