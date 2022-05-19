These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from May 5 through May 16. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Burger King 5768, 1738 Triplett St., (98) May 16. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen 10322, 1715 Frederica St., (100) May 16. Grade: A.
• Academy of Learning South, 4801 Towne Square Court, (100) May 16. Grade: A.
• Courtyard by Marriott Restaurant, 3120 Highland Point Drive, (99) May 5. Grade: A.
• Comfort Suites Food Service, 230 Salem Drive, (99) May 5. Grade: A.
• Casey's General Store, 1200 Southtown Blvd., (99) May 6. Grade: A.
• Just Chill, 3511 Frederica St., (100) May 6. Grade: A.
• Lee's Famous Recipe Fried Chicken, 1001 Burlew Blvd., (96) May 11. Grade: A.
• Target Food Ave., 5151 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) May 12. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.