These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from May 9-23. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Tamarack / Burns Playground Association, 4610 Goetz Drive, (100) May 23. Grade: A.
• Jumpin Jacks #402, 715 West Parrish Ave., retail:(100) May 23.
• Ole South Barbeque, 3523 Highway 54 East, (99) May 23. Grade: A.
• Chop Sticks, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, Suite 102, (100) May 23. Grade: A.
• River Valley Behavioral Health, 314 Ewing Road, (100) May 23. Grade: A.
• Stanley Playground, 5572 West 5th Street Road, (100) May 22. Grade: A.
• Long John Silvers 84, 3005 Highway 60 East, (98) May 22. Grade: A.
• Lighthouse Recovery Services, 731 Hall St., (100) May 22. Grade: A.
• Boulware Mission Wing Ave., 609 Wing Ave., (99) May 22. Grade: A.
• Southern Oaks Playground, 7505 Highway 431, (100) May 17. Grade: A.
• Don Mario’s Taco Shop & Mexican Grill, 122 A West 2nd St., (96) May 19. Grade: A.
• Meijer #288 (Gas Station), 2407 Patriot Run, (100) retail:(100) May 19. Grade: A.
• Fern Terrace Lodge, 45 Woodford Ave., (99) May 19. Grade: A.
• Peach Cobbler Factory, 3245 Mt. Moriah Ave., Suite 1, (99) May 18. Grade: A.
• Gabe’s, 2540 Calumet Trace, retail:(100) May 9.
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2974 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (100) May 9. Grade: A.
• Shiloh’s Lounge, 1864 Triplett St., (100) May 9. Grade: A.
• Sorgho Playground, 5390 Highway 56, retail:(100) May 17.
• Eagles II, 7397 Highway 60 West, (98) retail:(100) May 18. Grade: A.
• Even Steven II, 6572 Highway 56, (100) retail:(100) May 18. Grade: A.
• Subway #51705, 3007 Highway 60 East, (100) May 18. Grade: A.
• Hillbilly Convenient — Vidhiraj III LLC, 7540 Iceland Road, (99) retail:(100) May 18. Grade: A.
• Hermitage Care & Rehab, 1614 Parrish Ave., (97) May 18. Grade: A.
• Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, (99) May 18. Grade: A.
• Trunnell’s (Highway 54), 4399 Springhill Drive, Suite A, (100) retail:(100) May 17. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick #14, 3414 New Hartford Road, (100) retail:(100) May 17. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen, 3030 East 4th St., (100) May 17. Grade: A.
• Trunnell’s Farm Market, 9255 Highway 431, (100) retail:(100) May 17. Grade: A.
• Long John Silver’s #83, 2519 Parrish Ave., (98) May 17. Grade: A.
• Pan Asian, 2656 Frederica St., (99) May 17. Grade: A.
• Dismas House of Owensboro, 530 Carlton Drive, (100) May 17. Grade: A.
• Hillcrest Health Care Center, 3740 Old Hartford Road, (98) May 17. Grade: A.
• Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, (100) May 17. Grade: A.
