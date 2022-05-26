These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from April 23 through May 23. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Quality Quick 21, 2630 W. Parrish Ave., (100) May 23. Grade: A.
• Subway #14447, 3739 Highway 60 W., (100) May 23. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Western Baseball, Moreland Park, (100) May 20. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Youth Soccer, 3005 Fairview Drive, (100) May 22. Grade: A.
• Bon Harbor Convenient Store, 30 Bon Harbor Hills, (100) retail:(99) May 20. Grade: A.
• Rocky’s Bar and Grill, 819 Crittenden St., (100) May 20. Grade: A.
• Fern Terrace Lodge, 45 Woodford Ave., (100) May 20. Grade: A.
• Jumpin’ Jacks #402, 715 W. Parrish Ave., retail:(100) May 20.
• Southern Little League, 2801 South Griffith Ave., (100) May 19. Grade: A.
• McAlister’s Deli, 2065 E. Parrish Ave. Suite 500, (100) May 19. Grade: A.
• Dismas House of Owensboro, 530 Carlton Drive, (100) May 19. Grade: A.
• Chick-fil-A of Owensboro FSU, 4601 Frederica St., (100) May 19. Grade: A.
• Olive Garden #1660, 5204 Frederica St., (100) May 19. Grade: A.
• Meijer #288, 2951 Heartland Crossing, (100) May 18. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Daviess County Babe Ruth (Owensboro Catholic), Chautaqua Park, (100) May 18. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Community Park, Highway 54, (100) May 18. Grade: A.
• Sorgho Playground, 5390 Highway 56, (100) May 11. Grade: A.
• Knottsville Playground, 9515 State Route 144, retail:(100). May 17.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken #0330, 3212 Highway 54 E., (99) May 18. Grade: A.
• Taco Bell, 3335 Villa Point, (100) May 18. Grade: A.
• Southern Oaks Playground, 7525 Highway 431, (98) May 12. Grade: A.
• Sam’s Club #4908, 5420 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) May 6. Grade: A.
• Hillbilly’s #2, 6057 Highway 60 E., (100) retail:(100) May 10. Grade: A.
• Hello Pop, 250 Ridgewood Drive, (100) April 23. Grade: A.
• Hawesway Diner, 6057 State Route 2830, (100) May 10. Grade: A.
• Fujisan Sushi, 5240 Frederica St., (100) May 6. Grade: A.
• Fast Fuel, 5464 Highway 144, (97) retail:(98) May 12. Grade: A.
• Divine Shop Inc., 9558 Highway 144, (92) retail:(97) May 12. Grade: C. Need food safety manager’s training through the health department, three-compartment sink was broken, wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer buckets, floors in poor repair, hand sink needs to be accessible from the pizza cook station, and unable to wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes because three-compartment sick was not working. During a follow-up inspection on May 17, the only violations present were food safety manager’s training still needed, the hand sink needing to be accessible from the pizza cook station, and flooring in poor repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.