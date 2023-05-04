These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from April 10 to May 2. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Quality Convenience, 1724 Leitchfield Road, retail:(98) May 2.
• Inspirations Child Care and Preschool, 3085 Taylor Road West, (100) May 2. Grade: A.
• Simple Fit LLC, 1729 Sweeney St., (100) May 2. Grade: A.
• El Mercadito LLC, 1413 Bosley Road, (99) retail:(99) May 2. Grade: A.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken #0330, 3212 Highway 54 East, (100) May 2. Grade: A.
• Target Food Avenue, 5151 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) May 2. Grade: A.
• The Blue Bridge Bar, 819 Crittenden St., (98) May 1. Grade: A.
• 54 Pizza Express, 3101 Alvey Park Drive East, (100) May 2. Grade: A.
• Jumpin Jacks #417, 2910 Leitchfield Road, (96) retail:(100) May 2. Grade: A.
• Raceway 944, 3147 Highway 60 East, (97) retail:(100) May 2. Grade: A.
• Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 West 2nd St., (100) May 2. Grade: A.
• Madewell’s Corner Cafe, 924 East 2nd St., (100) May 2. Grade: A.
• Pizza by the Guy, 3115 Commonwealth Court, (100) May 1. Grade: A.
• Domino’s Pizza Inc., 3333 Frederica St., (100) May 1. Grade: A.
• Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (98) May 1. Grade: A.
• Huddle House, 3248 Mount Moriah Ave., (96) May 1. Grade: A.
• Taco Bell, 3335 Villa Point, (99) May 1. Grade: A.
• Foust Elementary School Cafeteria, 601 Foust Ave., (100) May 1. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Regional Farmer’s Market, 1205 Triplett St., (100) April 29. Grade: A.
• Hill View Farms Meats, at the Farmer’s Market, retail:(100) April 29.
• Jake’s Run, 13686 Highway 1078, retail:(100) April 29.
• Owensboro Middle School North Cafeteria, 1300 Booth Ave., (100) April 28. Grade: A.
• Kona Ice of Owensboro Kiosk, 2048 Little Stream Run, retail:(100) April 27.
• Kona Ice of Owensboro Mini, 2048 Little Stream Run, retail:(100) April 27.
• Kona Ice of Owensboro, 2048 Little Stream Run, retail:(100) April 27.
• Red Swing Coffee, 112 Allen St., (98) April 27. Grade: A.
• Mi Ranchito, 2601 West Parrish Ave., Suite C, (93) April 26. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Youth Soccer League, 1 Carter Road, (100) April 13. Grade: A.
• Papa John’s Pizza, 2510 Frederica St., (99) April 25. Grade: A.
• The Kroger Company L-718, 1670 Starlite Drive, (100) retail: (100) April 25. Grade: A.
• Wee People Daycare, 2024 Hall St., (100) April 14. Grade: A.
• Super USA #1, 2301 Breckenridge St., retail:(100) April 14.
• Jumpin Jacks 418, 1035 Tamarack Road, (99) retail:(100) April 14. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s 1612, 2750 Frederica St., (100) April 14. Grade: A.
• Hardee’s 1502045, 3101 Frederica St., (98) April 10. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick, 1211 Breckenridge St., (96) retail:(99) April 10. Grade: A.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 4641 Frederica St., (100) April 10. Grade: A.
• Real Hacienda, 4820 Frederica St., (97) April 25. Grade: A.
• Wingfield Inn & Suites Owensboro, 3220 West Parrish Ave., (98) April 25. Grade: A.
• Papa Grande, 544 Southtown Blvd., (100) April 25. Grade: A.
• New China, 4768 Frederica St., (94) April 24. Grade: A.
