These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from April 25 through April 28. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Windy Hollow Speedway, 4731 Windy Hollow Rd., (100) April 28.
• Foust Elementary School, 601 Foust Ave., (100) April 29. Grade: A.
• Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits, 118 Saint Ann St., (100) April 28. Grade: A.
• West Louisville Preservation, 6991 Hwy. 56, (97) April 28. Grade: A.
• Cravens School Cafeteria, 2741 Cravens Ave., (100) April 28. Grade: A.
• Tamarack-Burns Playground Assoc., 4610 Goetz Dr., (100) April 28. Grade: A.
• Pizza Hut 316307, 1331 Frederica St., (97) April 27. Grade: A.
• Becca Bakes, 3250 Alvey Park Dr., (100) April 27. Grade: A.
• El Mercadito, 1413 Bosley Rd., (98) retail:(99) April 27. Grade: A.
• The Frozen Lounge, 1738 Sweeney St., (100) April 26. Grade: A.
• Long John Silvers #83, 2519 Parrish Ave., (98) April 26. Grade: A.
• Real Hacienda Express, Mobile Statewide, (100) April 26. Grade: A.
• Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers #651, (100) April 26. Grade: A.
• Meijer #288 (Gas Station), 2407 Patriot Run, (100) retail:(100) April 25. Grade: A.
• Ben Soft Pretzels, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (100) April 25. Grade: A.
• Inspirations Child Care & Preschool, 3085 Taylor Rd. W., (100) April 25. Grade: A.
• Oak Tree Cafeteria, 7525 Hwy. 431, (100) April 25. Grade: A.
