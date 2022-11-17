These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (100) Nov. 9. Grade: A.
• Meijer #288 (Gas station), 2407 Patriot Run, (100) retail: (100) Nov. 9. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (99) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (100) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken #0330, 3212 Highway 54 East, (99) Nov. 10. Grade: A.
• Papa John’s Pizza, 2510 Frederica St., (97) Nov. 10. Grade: A.
• Divine Shop Inc., 9558 Highway 144, (100) retail:(100) Nov. 9. Grade: A.
• The Market at Hillview Farms, 5024 Lee Rudy Road, retail: (100) Nov. 9.
• Target Food Ave., 5151 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) Nov. 9. Grade: A.
• Olive Garden #1660, 5204 Frederica St., (98) Nov. 9. Grade: A.
• Dismas House of Owensboro, 530 Carlton Drive, (100) Nov. 9. Grade: A.
• Jack Hicks Soccer Field at Shifley Park, retail: (100) Nov. 9.
