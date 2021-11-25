These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Nov. 4 through Nov. 22. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• King’s Table, 2804 Veach Road, (100) Nov. 4. Grade: A.
• New Life, 400 Crabtree Ave., (100) Nov. 4. Grade: A.
• Hawesway Diner, 6057 Kentucky 2830, (100) Nov. 8. Grade: A.
• Hillbilly’s #2, 6057 Kentucky 60 E., food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 8. Grade: A.
• Pizza Hut, 1331 Frederica St., (98) Nov. 8. Grade: A.
• Niko’s Bakery & Cafe, 601 Emory Drive, (100) Nov. 8. Grade: A.
• City Walk Cafe, 222 Allen St., (95) Nov. 9. Grade: A.
• Andria’s Candies, 217 Allen St., (99) Nov. 9.
• Compassionate Care ADC, 1600 Breckinridge St., (100) Nov. 10. Grade: A.
• Sam’s Club #4908, 5420 Frederica St., food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 9. Grade: A.
• Don Mario’s Taco Shop and Mexican Grill, 122 W. Second St. Suite A, (99) Nov. 10. Grade: A.
• Lure Seafood & Grill, 401 W. Second St., (94) Nov. 10. Grade: A.
• Fujisan Sushi, 5240 Frederica St., (100) Nov. 9. Grade: A.
• Fetta Specialty Pizza and Spirits, 118 St. Ann St., (97) Nov. 12. Grade: A.
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 2974 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (98) Nov. 12. Grade: A.
• Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers #651, 2900 Heartland Crossing Blvd. (100) Nov. 12. Grade: A.
• Audubon Elementary School cafeteria, 300 Worthington Road, (100) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, (100) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Papa Grande, 544 Southtown Blvd., (100) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Long John Silvers #83, 2519 Parrish Ave., (100) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 9 Carter Road, (100) Nov. 16. Grade: A.
• Roadrunners food truck, statewide mobile, (94) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Cravens Elementary School cafeteria, 2741 Cravens Ave., (100) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Casey’s General Store, 1200 Southtown Blvd., food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 17. Grade: A.
• Utica Foodmart, 10615 Kentucky 431, food: (99), retail: (99) Nov. 18. Grade: A.
• Long John Silvers #82, 2770 Frederica St., (99) Nov. 18. Grade: A.
• PeezO’s Pizza, 2100 W. Second St., (99) Nov. 18. Grade: A.
• Long John Silvers #84, 3005 Kentucky 60 E., (98) Nov. 18. Grade: A.
• Brasher’s Little Nashville, 123 W. Second St., (100) Nov. 19. Grade: A.
• Famous Recipe Fried Chicken, 1001 Burlew Road, (97) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• Super USA #4, 1701 Scherm Road, (95) Nov. 22.
• Quality Quick #12, 3815 Carter Road, food: (98), retail: (97) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• Price Less Foods #25, 1731 Scherm Road, (100) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• Heritage Place Assisted Living, 3362 Buckland Square, (99) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
