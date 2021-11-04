These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Oct. 12 through Nov. 1. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Chicken Salad Chick, 2596 Calumet Trace Suite 1, (100) Nov. 1. Grade: A.
• Alfonso’s Taco Shop, 830 Chuck Gray Court, (99) Nov. 1. Grade: A.
• Jack Hick’s Field Soccer, Shifley Park, (100) Oct. 27.
• Shiloh’s Lounge, 1864 Triplett St., (100) Oct. 27. Grade: A.
• Kinsman Asian Grocery Store, 221 Williamsburg Square, (98) Oct. 27.
• Quality Convenience, 1724 Leitchfield Road, (100) Oct. 27.
• Popeye’s #12323, 2906 Kentucky 54, (97) Oct. 27. Grade: A.
• Wingfield Inn and Suites Owensboro, 3220 W. Parrish Ave., (96) Oct. 27. Grade: A.
• St. Joseph Peace Mission, 1328 W. Third St., (98) Oct. 27. Grade: A.
• Brasher’s Little Nashville, 123 W. Second St., (100) Oct. 15. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Elementary School grade 4-6 cafeteria, 525 E. 23rd St., (100) Oct. 18. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #16354, 5400 Kentucky 144, (100) Oct. 13.
• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2065 E. Parrish Ave. Suite 100, (100) Oct. 12. Grade: A.
• Penn Station #294, 3023 Highland Pint Drive, (99) Oct. 12. Grade: A.
• JJ’s Pizza, 5615 Kentucky 144, (100) Oct. 13. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Elementary grade K-3 cafeteria, 4017 Frederica St., (99) Oct. 14. Grade: A.
• Estes Elementary School cafeteria, 1701 Leitchfield Road, (100) Oct. 15. Grade: A.
• Dunkin’ Donuts, 3011 Frederica St., (99) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• Shogun Food Truck, statewide mobile, (100) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• Penn Station #101, 3525 Frederica St. #5, (97) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• Bittel Heritage Meat (GTV — Philpot), 6180 Kentucky 54, (100) Oct. 22.
• Bittel Heritage Meat (GTV — Owensboro), 321 Washington Ave., (100) Oct. 22.
• Bubble Tea Talk, 3238 Kidron Valley Way Unit 2, (99) Oct. 22. Grade: A.
• Shogun Express, 3415 Frederica St., (99) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• College View Middle School cafeteria, 5061 New Hartford Road, (100) Oct. 26. Grade: A.
• Emerson Academy cafeteria, 1335 W. 11th St., (100) Oct. 20. Grade: A.
• Wendy’s #96030, 4565 Frederica St., (93) Oct. 26. Grade: A.
• Real Hacienda, 4820 Frederica St., (99) Oct. 26. Grade: A.
• Franey’s Food Mart #3, 217 E. 25th St., food: (97), retail (100) Oct. 26. Grade: A.
• Balance Health and Body, 650 E. 14th St., (100) Oct. 25. Grade: A.
• Crave Nutrition, 5035 Frederica St. Suite 2, (99) Oct. 25. Grade: A.
• Dollar Tree, 3980 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 25.
• Jack Fisher Park, 3900 W. Fifth St. Road, (100) Oct. 25. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #17956, 6542 Kentucky 56, (99) Oct. 22.
• Owensboro Catholic High School cafeteria, 1524 Parrish Ave., (100) Oct. 19. Grade: A.
• East View Elementary School cafeteria, 6104 Kentucky 405, (100) Oct. 19. Grade: A.
• Thruston Food Market, 5005 Graham Lane, food: (100), retail: (100) Oct. 19. Grade: A.
• Hometown IGA #21, 201 Carter Road, food: (97), retail: (100) Oct. 19. Grade: A.
• Domino’s Pizza Inc., 3333 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• Buffalo Wild Wings #32, 4736 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• Chop Sticks, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive Suite 102, (94) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• Quality Convenience #17, 201 Legion Blvd., food: (100), retail (100) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• Pizza Hut, 4127 Frederica St., (98) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• Great Harvest Bread Co., 3211 Frederica St., food: (100), retail (100) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
