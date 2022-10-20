These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Oct. 7 through Oct. 17. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Tienda Y Panaderia Mi Angel, 1221 Mosley St., retail:(100) Oct. 17.
• Maggie’s Antojitos Mexicanos, 1900 East 15th St., (100) Oct. 17. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Elementary School 4-6 Cafeteria, 525 East 23rd St., (100) Oct. 6. Grade: A.
• Molly’s Mixins, 1531 Frederica St., retail:(99) Oct. 6.
• Dunkin Donuts, 3011 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 6. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #16366, 4235 Carter Road, retail:(100) Oct. 7.
• Owensboro Karen Restaurant, 7046 Highway 56, (100) Oct. 7. Grade: A.
• El Mercadito LLC, 1413 Bosley Road, (98) retail:(98) Oct. 17. Grade: A.
• Casey’s General Store, 1200 Southtown Blvd., (99) retail:(100) Oct. 13. Grade: A.
• Fetta Speciality Pizza and Spirits, 118 Saint Ann St., (100) Oct. 12. Grade: A.
• Mechanicsville Neighborhood Kitchen, 924 Crabtree Ave., (100) Oct. 12. Grade: A.
• Famous Recipe Fried Chicken, 1001 Burlew Blvd., (97) Oct. 12. Grade: A.
• Dollar General 11406, 2600 Breckenridge St., retail:(99) Oct. 12.
• Family Dollar Store #1632, 2415 West Parrish Ave., retail:(100) Oct. 11.
• Wingfield Inn & Suites Owensboro, 3220 West Parrish Ave., (98) Oct. 11. Grade: A.
• Real Hacienda, 4820 Frederica St., (97) Oct. 11. Grade: A.
• Bittle Heritage Meat — Owensboro, retail:(100) Oct. 17.
• Bittle Heritage Meat — Philpot, retail:(100) Oct. 17.
• JJ’s Pizza, 5615 Highway 144, (100) Oct. 17. Grade: A.
