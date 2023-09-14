These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 31 — Sept. 11. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Dunkin Donuts, 3011 Frederica St., (100) Sept. 11. Grade: A.
• VFW Post 696, 311 West Veterans Blvd., (100) Sept. 11. Grade: A.
• Utica Food Mart, 10615 Highway 81, (96) retail:(98) Sept. 11. Grade: A.
• Scooter’s Coffee, 2085 East Parrish Ave., (100) Sept. 6. Grade: A.
• Southern Lanes #3, 600 East 14th St., (100) Sept. 6. Grade: A.
• Five Star — Unifirst, 2801 Unifirst Drive, (100) Sept. 8. Grade: A.
• West Louisville School Cafeteria, 9661 Highway 56, (99) Sept. 7. Grade: A.
• Quality Convenience #17, 201 Legion Blvd., (100) retail:(100) Sept. 6. Grade: A.
• Sutton School Cafeteria, 2060 Lewis Lane, (100) Sept. 6. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lanes, 1901 Triplett St., (100) Aug. 31. Grade: A.
• Mary Carrico School Cafeteria, 9546 Highway 144, (100) Sept. 1. Grade: A.
• Blissful Beginnings East, 5533 Kentucky 144, (100) Sept. 5. Grade: A.
• Super A #2, 3511 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) Sept. 5. Grade: A.
