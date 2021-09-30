These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Sept. 7 through Sept. 24. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Super USA, 3015 Burlew Road, (100) Sept. 24.
• MOD Pizza, 2710 Heartland Crossing Blvd. Suite C., (98) Sept. 7. Grade: A.
• Lizzie’s Diner, 1420 Breckenridge St., (100) Sept. 13. Grade: A.
• Arby’s Restaurant, 3401 Villa Point, (98) Sept. 14. Grade: A.
• Papa John’s, 3332 Villa Point Suite 110, (99) Sept. 14. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Elementary School Cafeteria, 9656 Kentucky 54, (100) Sept. 22. Grade: A.
