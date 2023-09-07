These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 29-31. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Charlotte’s Web Preschool & Nursery, 4129 Vincent Station Road, (100) Aug. 31. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Middle School, 3901 Fairview Drive, (100) Aug. 31. Grade: A.
• Highland Elementary School Cafeteria, 2909 Leitchfield Road, (100) Aug. 31. Grade: A.
• River Park Center Concessions, 101 Daviess St., retail:(100) Aug. 30.
• Newton Parrish School Cafeteria, 510 Byers Ave., (100) Aug. 30. Grade: A.
• Donato’s #2 (Tri-State Pizza), 3415 New Hartford Road, (100) Aug. 29. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Country Club, 400 East Byers Ave., (98) Aug. 29. Grade: A.
• Jumpin Jacks 418, 1035 Tamarack Road, (98) retail:(100) Aug. 29. Grade: A.
• Brescia College Cafeteria, 717 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 29. Grade: A.
• Get N Go Express, 900 Frederica St., retail:(100) Aug. 29.
• Owensboro Catholic Middle School, 2540 Christie Place, (100) Aug. 29. Grade: A.
