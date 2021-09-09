These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 25 through Sept. 7. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• FiveStar Food Mart, 3580 New Hartford Road, food: (100), retail: (100) Sept. 7. Grade: A.
• Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehab, 2420 W. Third St., (99) Sept. 7. Grade: A.
• Blessed Mother Concession, 3512 E. Eighth St., (100) Sept. 1. Grade: A.
• The Family Bakery, 3152 Commonwealth Court, food: (100), retail: (100) Sept. 1. Grade: A.
• Ritzy’s, 5427 Kentucky 54, (100) Sept. 1. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic League, 600 Locust St., (99) Sept. 1. Grade: A.
• Newton Parrish School Cafeteria, 510 Byers Ave. (100) Sept. 3. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Middle School Cafeteria, 1415 E. Fourth St., (100) Sept. 2. Grade: A.
• Mary Carrico School Cafeteria, 9546 Kentucky 144, (100) Sept. 2. Grade: A.
• Mi Ranchito, 2601 W. Parrish Ave. Suite C, (100) Aug. 25. Grade: A.
• Chautauqua Health & Rehab, 1205 Leitchfield Road, (94) Aug. 25. Grade: C. Violations: No certified food manager present. Plumbing system is not installed to preclude backflow. Walls under the prep table, can see the walls were not clean — grout in floor missing by the drain fly problem (holds water, milk and floor debris, could be contributing to the drain fly problem). Presence of insects. Drain flies were still present. During a follow-up inspection, violations were corrected (100) Sept. 7. Grade: A.
