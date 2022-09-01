These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from August 22 through August 29. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• The Family Bakery, 3152 Commonwealth Court, (100) August 25. Grade: A.
• Wendy’s #76850, 2934 Highway 54 East, (98) August 25. Grade: A.
• Penn Station #294, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, (99) August 26. Grade: A.
• Mod Pizza, 2710 Heartland Crossing Blvd. Suite C, (97) August 26. Grade: A.
• The Boro Nutrition, 3211 Frederica St. Suite 1, (99) August 26. Grade: A.
• Super A #2, 3511 Frederica St., (100) retail:(98) August 26. Grade: A.
• Malco Theater #14, 2700 Calumet Trace, (100) August 25. Grade: A.
• Lizzie’s Diner, 1420 Breckenridge St., (98) August 26. Grade: A.
• Little Einsteins Too, 2724 New Hartford Pike, (100) August 26. Grade: A.
• Subway #10229, 3124 Highway 54, (100) August 26. Grade: A.
• Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab, 2420 West 3rd St., (99) August 29. Grade: A.
• Frailley’s Dari-Creme, 7160 Highway 81, (100) August 26. Grade: A.
• Wendell Foster’s Campus Dev. Cafe, 815 Triplett St., (100) August 25. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #18706, 7101 Highway 81, retail:(100) August 25.
• MiRanchito, 2601 West Parrish Ave. Suite C, (100) August 23. Grade: A.
• Niko’s Italian Cuisine, 2200 East Parrish Ave. Bldg. 1, (100) August 22. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s 31877, 3328 Highway 54, (100) August 22. Grade: A.
• Healthpark Cornerstone Cafe, 1006 Ford Ave., (97) August 22. Grade: C. The approved sanitizing solution for manual and mechanical ware-washing was not at the correct concentration. During a follow-up inspection August 24, the violation was corrected (100). Grade: A.
• Ritzy’s, 4527 Highway 54, (100) August 23. Grade: A.
• Great Harvest Bread Company, 4431 Springhill Drive, (95) August 23. Grade: A.
• Super USA #2, 2224 Frederica St., retail:(100) August 23.
• Circle K #4703354, 5611 Highway 54, (100) retail:(100) August 23. Grade: A.
• Circle K #4703353, 5625 Highway 54, (100) retail:(100) August 23. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Parrish Campus, 811 Parrish Ave., (100) August 23. Grade: A.
• Burns Middle School, 4610 Goetz Drive, (100) August 23. Grade: A.
• Owensboro High School Cafeteria, 1800 Frederica St., (100) August 24. Grade: A.
• Owensboro High School Volleyball Concessions, 1800 Frederica St., retail:(100) August 24.
• Walgreens 19331, 1921 West Parrish Ave., retail:(100) August 24.
• Best Western Plus Owensboro — Food, 1018 Goetz Drive, (98) August 24. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.