Having been the executive director of a local nonprofit organization for over a decade, I believe that the health of our community can be measured by the health of its nonprofits.
Now, I am not saying that the health of a community can be solely determined by the health of its nonprofits, but the presence and effectiveness of these organizations — places like Puzzle Pieces, Wendell Foster, CASA, St. Benedict’s, Girls Inc., My Sisters Keeper and H.L. Neblett Center — can certainly contribute to the overall well-being of a community.
Nonprofit organizations often play a vital role in addressing community needs and providing essential services.
For this reason, I want to remind you that we have been significantly impacted by inflation and the rise in the overall cost of living.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of food rose 10.8% between April 2021 and April 2022 — the largest rise since 1980. Gas prices have hit a national high of $5 a gallon, and rent costs have also risen a record amount.
Those three factors directly impact the bottom line of so many local nonprofits. At Puzzle Pieces, we have three residential homes where we provide 24/7 care to nine clients. The meals that we provide in these homes combined with 60-70 individual cooking lessons we teach each week on campus means that we have a considerable grocery bill.
Another factor that impacts local nonprofits is the employee market. For some organizations, inflation is accompanied by wage growth as employers adjust salaries to keep pace with rising prices and to remain competitive. I believe this has been the largest blow to nonprofits, especially Puzzle Pieces, because, like most service-driven nonprofits, we require a trained, specialized workforce to support our clients. Without our staff, we don’t function.
I think there is also an assumption, because of the good work that nonprofits do, that donors are supporting their cause. But I can testify from personal experience that donors tend to put their money where they feel it will be most “needed.”
When we read about large, successful nonprofit fundraisers or six-figure grants being awarded, it’s easy to see why donors must think that nonprofits are being taken care of. I think it’s understandable to see those headlines and assume that the nonprofit is able to self-support or has no additional needs.
But grants are often restricted for specific projects. They can almost never be used for staffing. And a nonprofit can’t make budget decisions on an employee’s wages and benefits, based on inconsistent donations and fundraisers.
Our local nonprofits have a deep understanding of our community and our unique challenges. These organizations are well-positioned to identify and respond to the specific needs of marginalized or underserved populations. We develop programs and initiatives that directly target our community’s needs and contribute to the overall well-being of Owensboro.
I challenge you to consider supporting a local nonprofit. Consider a monthly donation. Consistent money that a nonprofit can rely on to establish a budget is ideal.
I understand this may not be feasible for every family. Find out what supplies a nonprofit needs and add those items to your click list. Donate your time and volunteer to support a nonprofit’s mission.
Follow them on social media and help spread the word about the great things they are doing and the impact they are making.
Teach your children about how vital our local nonprofits are and the important work they are doing.
