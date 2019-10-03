As if it's our own ...

When it comes to food, I'm particular, annoyingly particular.
My wife, Jessica, will offer a hearty "amen" to that statement.
When I go to a restaurant and find myself disappointed in either the quality or presentation of the food, I usually think to myself, "If they had prepared this for themselves, I bet it would have turned out better."
Maybe you've had the thought, "If people treated the services they provided as if they were going to be the one most impacted, as if it were their own, the world would be a happier place." I agree with that sentiment wholeheartedly.
The same is true for services provided by the medical community. As the bereavement coordinator for Hospice of Western Kentucky, I attend funeral visitations multiple times a week.
I always make it a point to thank the grieving family members for allowing us (Hospice) to care for their loved one.
During that exchange, I'll often say, "I know it's not easy to let a bunch of strangers take care of someone you love." The responses I've received to that statement over the years are what have kept me working in this field.
Almost without fail, the grieving husband, wife, child, or parent will look at me through tear-filled eyes and say, "They didn't feel like strangers for long. In fact, it was as if they were caring for one of their own."
This phrase -- "one of their own" -- has stuck with me in a powerful way.
It has led me to ask the question: What would I want my parents' care to look like if we had reached the terminal phase of a disease process? And more sobering still; what would I want my care to look like if pursuing aggressive treatment for an illness were no longer the best option?
I've resolved that I would want the most skilled, medical professionals available who knew how to best manage any symptoms such as pain, shortness of breath, anxiety, swelling, etc. that may arise.
I would want someone with a social work background to talk with to help us understand the role of insurance, the wisdom of preplanning and address the broad range of emotional issues that naturally come along in situations like this.
I would want trained, knowledgeable and friendly certified nursing assistants to help with any personal care needs so that family would not feel unnecessarily compelled to bear that burden. As a person of faith, I'd also like a chaplin with a specific background in end-of-life care to visit and discuss any implications my illness has had on my religious views.
If nothing else, I'd like them to simply talk with me and my family and offer a comforting word of prayer. Lastly, I'd want to be reassured that my family would be lovingly guided during their most difficult seasons of grief by experienced counselors.
No one embodies this sentiment more fully than Hospice of Western Kentucky CEO Belinda Blair who, just this year, entrusted her own husband to the compassionate hands of a hospice team as his battle with cancer came to an end.
"When I say that we'll treat your loved one as if they are our own, I mean that in the truest sense possible."
And it's no coincidence that the volunteers who founded Hospice of Western Kentucky in 1978 had the same vision for a holistic approach to care. This philosophy of caring for the whole person (body, mind, and spirit), as well as their network of friends and family, is what drives hospice employees to care for each person as if they are "one of their own."
So, you can imagine the joy I feel when that grieving loved one offers me those words and affirms, at least with that particular family, that we fulfilled our mission statement to "help individuals live with dignity through the final stages of life."
Caleb Potter is the bereavement coordinator for Hospice of Western Kentucky.
