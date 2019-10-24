Recently, I had the opportunity to be the keynote speaker at the Wisconsibs Sisterhood Luncheon event in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Wisconsibs is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support services, day and summer camps, leadership education, and relationship connecting with individuals who have a sibling with a disability.
I couldn't have been more honored to stand before a large Appleton audience to speak and share from the heart how my brother with a disability impacted my life.
While flying back, I became inspired to educate within this month's article -- the emotional impact the sibling has when their brother/sister has a disability. This May I launched a personal blog, called "Pieces of Me." The purpose is much like these articles, to break down barriers, provide awareness, and offer insightful perspectives about individuals with disabilities.
One particular blog post caught the attention of over 200,000 people, across 20 countries, and this is how Wisconsibs found me. This particular blog brought a lot of awareness and understanding about the siblings' perspectives that I wanted to share with the readers of this article.
Career Day at Estes Elementary School ignited my childhood feelings of growing up with my brother, Nick, who has a disability. Whenever I speak about my career path before audiences, I naturally share how having a brother with a disability provided me with my drive and purpose. After my presentation, a little girl came up to me and said, "I have a brother with autism."
I said to her, "You do? Then welcome to my special club young lady, because we are the cool sisters that God picked to be their siblings." She responded in an unsteady and scared little voice, "Yes, but I feel sorry for my brother."
I kneeled down to look directly in her brown eyes that were starting to fill with tears and said, "He doesn't want you to feel sorry for him, he wants you to be his door."
She looked at me strangely. I wasn't sure if I could say the right things to this second grader in the moment I had, because I could hear her teacher encouraging everyone to get in line to go to the next presenter.
I said, "Yes a door! During life be that one person who opens the door of possibilities, the door to love, the door to friendships, the door to something he needs, but when you open that door don't be afraid to walk through it first and take him with you. But most importantly, don't forget to be his sister."
This second-grade girl who was brave enough to approach me and share hugged me tight and hurried to get in line with her class. As I watched her walk away, it took everything I had to not breakdown and cry because I flashed back to my own little girl self. As I looked at the little girl in line, she glanced back at me, I could see she, too, was fighting back tears. I saw the weight on her shoulders.
The weight that only a sibling could see. I saw the guilt she held inside her, the guilt only a sibling would understand. I saw a reflection of myself and I knew in that moment she really didn't mean to say she felt sorry for her brother.
She said it because it's what every sibling feels trying to process why their sibling is different. However, I know she will fight her entire life to make the world not feel sorry for him, but to see in him what she sees. Everything!
For obvious reasons, the content of this subject hits so close to home and my experiences and insights as they relate to siblings are sensitive to me. I want to highlight these emotions for my readers to validate and bring awareness to those siblings and their families that these emotions are normal and you are not alone.
I have targeted five emotions a sibling experiences at varying extremes and through at various times in their life, when they have a sibling with a disability.
We feel Guilty, because we are not the one with the disability.
We feel Jealousy. Fighting for parents' attention is a child thing, but maybe a little more magnified when their sibling has a disability. Along with thinking that our sibling gets the "easy" way out of things such as chores, school work and other responsibilities.
We feel Embarrassment. It's not the disability itself that is embarrassing, but situations that come along as a result. We might always be scanning the room to see if others are watching or noticing that we do things "different."
We feel Hate. Sometimes it's just needing to hate the disability, not the person.
We feel Pride. God chose us to be their sibling and the realization that our siblings will teach us more about life than anything.
We feel Protective. We become the shield that blocks and pushes back the negativity in the world associated with disabilities.
We feel Possession. The feeling that no one else can support or love our siblings like we can.
In conclusion, my request to you my reader is to be a door. Be the person in this community that opens the door to acceptance and understanding for all. Be the person who opens the door of love to everyone because you never know what battles they are facing internally.
Be the person to open the door and advocate, even within your own friend group, to not use derogatory terms that are hurtful. Be the person to open the door and share the story of your sibling, parent, cousin or friend with a disability.
Be the person to open the door and begin a conversation to educate, share and bring awareness to those around you. Because without you opening this door the people on the other side will never see the light of understanding.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda's Blog: Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
