The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center recently honored Chief Executive Officer Janet Howard for her 40 years of service at the facility.
While she originally never expected to work in a blood center, Howard said she has grown passionate about her work that is constantly serving up new challenges.
Howard began her career at the blood center in 1981 working part-time after completing her medical technology training.
“When I finished my medical technology program, the department that scared me the most was the blood bank. The other departments were very interesting, but the blood bank scared me,” she said.
In working in a blood center, she said the fear factor for her was in how a person’s life could be vitally impacted if blood types were labeled incorrectly. She said giving someone the wrong blood type could potentially lead to death.
Despite the fear of entering into a career at the blood center at first, Howard became a full-time employee within six months and, in 1988, she was recommended for the position of director.
Now, she said, it has become a passion.
“I have no desire to retire,” she said. “It is an ever-changing, never, ever boring job. It’s a career, it’s a passion. I work with wonderful people and I do think that is what’s kept me here as long as I’ve been here.”
The blood center is regularly presenting new challenges to staff. Howard said she has been with the facility through the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome outbreak in the 80s, 9-11, Hepatitis C testing and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. All have presented unique circumstances and challenges for the center, she said.
“I think the pandemic has truly been an eye-opener from a blood center standpoint. We were tasked with still working, still drawing blood because life still did go on,” she said of COVID-19. “I do think all of our staff rose to that challenge.”
During the HIV/AIDS outbreak, Howard said there were many significant changes at the blood center. Prior to the outbreak, she said staff did not wear gloves or personal protective equipment.
“You were hearing about AIDS in the early 80s and when we knew the blood supply was involved and we needed to test for it, I remember I took my first trip ever on an airplane to Dallas, Texas to learn how to do HIV testing,” she said. “It changed everything. You wore your gloves, you wore your personal protective equipment. It really came to the forefront that blood … could pass on viruses.”
While Howard said there have been so many changes and evolutions over the years, she is most proud of her staff and the work they do, as well as the connection the blood center has in the community and with its loyal donors.
Howard’s daughter, Nanette Blandford said it has been amazing to watch the center develop and grow over the years as science evolves.
She said she recalls going to the blood center when the 9-11 attack happened in 2001 and her family helping at the facility.
“Pretty much it seemed like the world stopped, but her work didn’t stop. That’s when they were full force,” she said.
Howard’s son, Clint Howard, said he is incredibly proud of his mother’s work in the community and the staff at the blood center has become like an extended family in many ways, having grown up with his mother employed there.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” he said. “If I could give back to lives a fraction as much as my mom does, my life would be fulfilled. I can’t imagine the fulfillment she feels. My mother helps save lives and it’s just an incredibly proud and humbling feeling, to know that there are thousands of people that my mom’s work has impacted.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
