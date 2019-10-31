Facial fillers can reduce appearance of aging

The four most important components of our face are skin, fat, muscle, and bone.
As we mature, volume loss in these areas contribute to the visible signs of aging. We cannot stop the aging process; however, we can reduce the appearance. Dermal fillers and injectables can restore lost volume and reduce facial wrinkles.
Dermal fillers are gel like substances that are injected under the skin. They are made of a variety of ingredients, some natural and some synthetic.
One of the most frequently used fillers here at advanced aesthetics is hyaluronic acid or HA filler. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in our skin. It is responsible for keeping skin hydrated and volumized. This filler can last an average of six months to one year as the body gradually metabolizes the substance.
It's normal to experience a little discomfort, redness and bruising after the procedure. HA fillers are prepared with lidocaine to minimize discomfort during treatment.
The biggest advantage of HA fillers, is that they can be dissolved in case of an adverse event, or dissatisfaction by the patient.
It is important to know that not all clinics and medical spas have procedures in place to treat an adverse event. Be sure to ask your injector how adverse effects are handled and if there are protocols in place.
Dermal filler injections require the expertise of a registered nurse injector, board-certified dermatologist or cosmetic surgeon with a thorough knowledge of facial anatomy, and injection techniques.
A medical professional will assess any areas of concern, explaining all risk and benefits to ensure the best outcome. Do not hesitate to ask about training and certification to make certain that you are receiving care from an expert.
Botox cosmetic can be used in conjunction with or solely to reduce facial wrinkles. Botox blocks signals from the nerves to the muscles, reducing the muscles ability to contract. This process causes the wrinkles to relax and soften. Botox is most commonly used on forehead lines, crow's feet, and the 11's (between the eyes) of the face. Results are typically seen seven to 14 days after treatment and last between three to four months.
Take time to explore the cosmetic industry around you. With research and communication between you and your injector, you can attain natural, and safe results. For more information or to schedule a consultation call Advanced Aesthetics at 270-852-4785.
Amber Teasley is a registered nurse and master nurse injector for Owensboro Dermatology & Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa. Teasley has 10-plus years experience in the field of nursing and skin care.
