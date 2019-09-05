5 facts about precancerous skin growths

When your dermatologist diagnoses you with a precancerous skin growth, it usually means that your skin has been severely damaged by the sun, tanning beds or both. The good news is it is not too late to protect your health and choose to treat this damage. Your dermatologist may use the terms actinic keratoses (AKs) or solar keratoses. Knowing the following five facts can help you have healthier skin.
1. Treating a precancerous skin growth may prevent it from becoming skin cancer. If not treated, precancerous skin growths develop into a type of skin cancer called squamous cell carcinoma. When your dermatologist removes the AK, it cannot develop into skin cancer.
2. Treating an AK can relieve symptoms such as itching or tenderness. Some AKs can cause pain, itching or bleeding. Patients often describe a sensitivity of the skin or a feeling like a briar is in the skin. Removing the AKs may eliminate the symptoms.
3. Some people may need more than one treatment to remove an AK. If you have extremely sun-damaged skin, you may have many AKs. Most AKs share common qualities such as being dry, scaly with a rough texture. Not all AKs appear the same. Some may be skin-colored and can be easier to feel than see. These can feel gritty like sandpaper. Others may appear as red bumps, thick red scaly patches or bumps.
Dermatologists may use one or many in-office therapies to remove an AK or prescribe medications that you apply to your skin.
4. Sun protection is important. Protecting your skin from the sun and not using tanning beds can prevent new AKs and lessens the risk of AKs returning after treatment. To protect your skin:
A. Seek shade between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun's rays are most intense.
B. Wear protective clothing such as a long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses.
C. Lather on sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher that offers broad-spectrum protection (blocks both UVA and UVB rays) and is water-resistant. Sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours after swimming or sweating, even when it's cloudy outside.
D. Do not use tanning beds which emit UV rays that can be stronger than the sun's rays.
E. Protect your lips using a lip balm with an SPF of 30 or higher.
5. Lifelong skin cancer exams can save your life. Regular skin examinations can detect precancerous skin lesions and skin cancer at an early stage when they're highly treatable. Precancerous skin growths may appear harmless, but their looks can be deceiving. Following your skincare provider's recommendations can protect your skin and your health.
For more information or to set up an appointment, contact Owensboro Dermatology at 270-685-5777
Dr. Artis Truett III is a board-certified dermatologist at Owensboro & Henderson Dermatology.
