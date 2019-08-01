Finding its NICHE Owensboro Health works on becoming more senior-friendly

In September, Owensboro Health became a NICHE member, which should prove advantageous for regional residents ages 65 and older.
NICHE stands for Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders, a program developed by New York University and the NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing. The international nursing education and consulting program is designed to improve elder care.
Caring for senior citizens is one of OH's primary community focus areas. Additionally, nearly 50% of OH Regional Hospital's inpatient population is 65 and older, and that number is expected to grow as baby boomers age.
NICHE seemed like a perfect fit, hospital officials said.
Last summer, a leadership team at OHRH completed a rigorous NICHE training program.
"We had to better understand our organization," said Salanda Bowman, OHRH manager of nursing on the transitional care unit. "We did a lot of digging."
After combing through patient satisfaction scores and gathering other information, the team of six developed an action plan for the following year.
At some point in the future, OHRH wants to become an exemplar -- or highest level -- NICHE facility. The closest exemplar, or senior-friendly, hospitals are in Seymour, Indiana, and at the University of Alabama.
The University of Alabama became a NICHE member about 10 years ago. It took the research university health system six years to achieve exemplar status.
OHRH's team visited the University of Alabama to learn the ins and outs of crafting a local NICHE program.
"After talking to them, we started to explore the leadership training program," said Cynthia Alvey, OHRH executive director of quality and education. "... We hope to use University of Alabama as a model to develop something here."
Right now, OHRH is in NICHE's "early but progressing" stage.
The hospital started pilot programs in the oncology and pulmonary units. Nurses took surveys about elder care, which will provide baseline data as OHRH progresses through the program.
Then, 66 nurses and six certified nursing assistants took 25 hours of online training.
NICHE will help OHRH change its culture, practices and knowledge base when it comes to elder care.
"We have a great opportunity to better understand sensory deficits our elderly patients experience," Bowman said.
Sight, hearing, touch and taste change as people age. For example, OHRH has started offering pocket amplifiers and readers to patients so they can read and hear better when nurses and doctors go through discharge instructions.
"We've had a lot of wins with that," Alvey said.
Some families have liked the pocket amplifiers so much they inquired about buying some. OHRH staff has been exploring grants that might pay for amplifiers that patients may take home after a hospital stay.
Mobility is another issue for the elderly. Older patients who lie in bed for long periods of time are more prone to start down the path of functional decline. OHRH nursing staff plans to work with older patients to make sure they are up and moving as much as possible so they don't grow frail prematurely.
The NICHE program to assist elderly patients provides a wealth of educational opportunities, consulting and guidance to its member organizations.
"We're taking a proactive approach," Alvey said of serving seniors. "We're not waiting. We're doing it now."
Renee Beasley Jones
