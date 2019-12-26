These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Dec. 16 through Dec. 17. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Carnival Cafe, 1741 Scherm Road, (97) Dec. 16. Grade: A.
• Walmart, 3151 Leitchfield Road, food: (100), retail: (100) Dec. 16. Grade: A.
• Hong Kong, 1650 Starlite Drive, (90) Dec. 17. Grade: A.
• La Veracruzana, 2229 New Hartford Road, food: (99), retail: (100) Dec. 17. Grade: A.
• Golden Corral, 4500 Frederica St., (93) Dec. 17. Grade: A.
• Cooking 101, 3811 Kentucky 54, (100) Dec. 17. Grade: A.
• The Miller House, 301 E. Fifth St., (97) Dec. 17. Grade: A.
