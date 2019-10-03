These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Sept. 16 through Sept. 23. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Sleep Inn Breakfast Buffet, 51 Bon Harbor Hills, (100) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Super 8 Motel, 1027 Goetz Drive, (100) Sept. 24. Grade: A.
• Quicky Mart, 1202 Crabtree Ave., food: (89), retail: (89) Sept. 16. Grade: C. Violations: Personal drinks stored with customer food. Food stored in a manner that doesn't prevent cross contamination. (Chicken stored over and next to soft pretzels; beef stored next to fish.) No container/bagged soda on floor. Equipment and shelves unclean. Rice, fish and tater wedges were at 105 degrees. Three-compartment sink faucet is leaking. During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected except the three-compartment sink leak (99) Sept. 23. Grade: B.
• Logsdon Community Center, 2400 Friendship Drive, (100) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Audubon Elementary School, 300 Worthington Road, (100) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Kentucky 144, (100) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Aldi, 2945 Kentucky 54, (100) Sept. 23.
• Taco Bell, 3335 Villa Point, (100) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Legend's Sports Bar & Grill, 4431 Springhill Drive, (92) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Emerson Academy, 1335 W. 11th St., (100) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Burger Theory, 701 W. Second St., (100) Sept. 24. Grade: A.
• Oak Tree Cafe, 7505 U.S. Highway 431, (100) Sept. 24. Grade: A.
• Papa Grande 54, 3830 Kentucky 54, suite 203, (93) Sept. 24. Grade: C. Violations: Proper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use; adequate handwashing facilities supplied and accessible; proper cooling methods used, adequate equipment for temperature control; proper date marking and disposition; and in-use utensils properly stored. During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected (100) Sept. 25. Grade: A.
• Tamarack Elementary School, 1233 Tamarack Road, (100) Sept. 25. Grade: A.
• Burger King, 1738 Triplett St., (98) Sept. 25. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School Football, 4255 New Hartford Road, (99) Sept. 25. Grade: A.
• DCHS Soccer, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 25. Grade: A.
