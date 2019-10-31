These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Oct. 2 through Oct. 23. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Famous Bistro, 102 W. Second St., (86) Oct. 2. Grade: C. Violations: On Sept. 28, the health department received a complaint of bare-handed contact with food. During the inspection, the health department employee observed a worker cutting ready-to-eat food without gloves. The restaurant did not have a vomit and diarrhea kit on site. Improper storage of drinks, phone and medicine on the food-prep area and improper storage of food on floor. Dish machine not sanitizing properly. Drink machine nozzles unclean. Reach-in area unclean. All items in the freezer and fridge must be date marked with in and out dates. Thermometers must be visible in all coolers and freezers. Improper storage of wiping cloths. They should be in sanitizer buckets when not in use. During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected (100) Oct. 4. Grade: A.
• American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 23. Grade: A.
• Fire Up the Grill, 3250 Alvey Park Drive E., (100) Oct. 23. Grade: A.
• Comfort Suites Food Service, 230 Salem Drive, (100) Oct. 23. Grade: A.
• Fairfield Inn, 800 Salem Drive, (100) Oct. 23. Grade: A.
• KB Kids Zone, 3045 Burlew Blvd., (100) Oct. 23. Grade: A.
• CVS, 1221 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 23.
• JR's Market, 350 Kentucky 140 W., (100) Oct. 23.
• Helen Sears Family Development Center, 2225 E. 18th St., (100) Oct. 23. Grade: A.
