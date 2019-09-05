These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 6 through Aug. 27. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (100) Aug. 19. Grade: A.
• OHRH Cafe, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road, (100) Aug. 19. Grade: A.
• Kinsman Asian Grocery Store, 221 Williamsburg Square, (100) Aug. 20.
• Foust Elementary, 601 Foust Ave., (100) Aug. 21. Grade: A.
• Famous Recipe Chicken, 1001 Burlew Blvd., (95) Aug. 21. Grade: A.
• Wendy's, 2934 Kentucky 54, (94) Aug. 6. Grade: C. Violations: Chemical bottle missing lid and is sitting on top of open food chest. Non-food contact surface unclean. Floors unclean. Flies excessive in food prep area. During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected (100) Aug. 9. Grade: B.
• Baskin Robbins, 3245 Mount Moriah, (95) Aug. 8. Violations: Utensil/ware washing improperly set up. Employees must pre-rinse dishes in the three-compartment sink. Improper sanitizing. Not using enough sanitizer. Quatinery ammonia sanitizer must be 200 to 400 parts per million. During a follow-up inspection, the violations were corrected (100) Aug. 13. Grade: A.
• Our Lady of Lourdes, 4005 Frederica St., (97) Aug. 13. Grade: A.
• Firehouse Subs, 5150 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 13. Grade: A.
• Best Western Plus, 1018 Goetz Drive, (98) Aug. 14. Grade: A.
• The Spot, 217 Williamsburg Square, (100) Aug. 14. Grade: A.
• Azzip Pizza, 3800 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 14. Grade: A.
• Hocker Dining Hall, 3000 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 14. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 320 E. Fourth St., (99) Aug. 14.
• Owensboro Child Care, 300 Byers Ave., (100) Aug. 15. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Place Care, 1205 Leitchfield Road, (95) Aug. 15. Grade: A.
• Starbucks, 2402 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 15. Grade: A.
• Great Harvest Bread, 4431 Springhill Drive, (100) Aug. 16. Grade: A.
• Fiyah Wings, 5000 Frederica St., (99) Aug. 17. Grade: A.
• Newton Parrish School, 510 Byers Ave., (100) Aug. 19. Grade: A.
• McDonald's, 2306 U.S. 60, (100) Aug. 21. Grade: A.
• La Veracruzana, 2229 New Hartford Road, food: (96), retail: (96) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Country Heights, 4961 Kentucky 54, (100) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick Food Mart, 817 Carter Road, food: (100), retail: (100) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Domino's Pizza, 3333 Frederica St., (97) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Subway, 3739 U.S. 60 W., (98) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Davco Rest Home, 2526 W. 10th St., (98) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• West Louisville Elementary, 8400 Kentucky 56, (100) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick Mart, 2630 W. Parrish Ave., food: (100), retail: (100) Aug. 22. Grade: A.
• Over the Rainbow Childcare, 411 W. Fourth St., (99) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Sorgho Elementary, 5390 Kentucky 56, (100) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Koehler's Bakery, 1801 Carter Road, (96) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen, 1715 Frederica St., (97) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• El Toribio, 3034 E. Fourth St., (99) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Innovation Academy, 1010 Allen St., (100) Aug. 26. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Regional Recovery, 4301 Veach Road, (100) Aug. 26. Grade: A.
• Dollar Store, 7334 U.S. 431, (99) Aug. 26.
• Academy of Learning, 3220 Bold Forbes Way, (100) Aug. 27. Grade: A.
• Little Einsteins Too!, 2724 New Hartford Road, (100) Aug. 27. Grade: A.
• The Family Bakery, 3152 Commonwealth Court, (100) Aug. 27. Grade: A.
• Donato's Pizza, 2601 W. Parrish Ave., (100) Aug. 27. Grade: A.
• Huck's, 2080 Southtown Blvd., food: (93), retail: (97) Aug. 27. Grade: A.
• Canteen/Unifirst, 2801 Unifirst Drive, (100) Aug. 27. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Middle School, 1300 Booth Ave., (100) Aug. 27. Grade: A.
• Texas Road House, 943 Mosley Road, (100) Aug. 27. Grade: A.
• Mary Carrico School, 9546 Kentucky 144, (100) Aug. 27. Grade: A.
