These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Oct. 25 to Nov. 25. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehab, 2420 W. Third St., (98) Nov. 25. Grade: A.
• Fern Terrace Lodge, 45 Woodford Ave., (100) Nov. 25. Grade: A.
• AFC Shishi @ Kroger, 2630 Frederica St., (99) Nov. 25. Grade: A.
• Mary Kendall Home, 193 Phillips Court, (99) Nov. 25. Grade: A.
• Ritzy's, 4925 Frederica St., (100) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Even Steven, 6572 Kentucky 56, food: (99), retail: (100) Oct. 25. Grade: A.
• Courtyard by Marriott, 3120 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) Nov. 25. Grade: A.
• Fast Fuel, 5464 Kentucky 144, food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Senior Center, 10345 Kentucky 54, (100) Nov. 13. Grade: A.
• Panther Creek Golf Club, 4641 Kentucky 1514, (97) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• Frailley's Dari-Creme, 7160 Kentucky 81, (100) Nov. 23. Grade: A.
• RiverValley Behavioral Health, 314 Ewing Road, (100) Nov. 22. Grade: A.
• One Park Place, 2701 Frederica St., (100) Nov. 21. Grade: A.
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 2065 E. Parrish Ave., (100) Nov. 21. Grade: A.
• Pizza Hut, 4127 Frederica St., (99) Nov. 21. Grade: A.
• Franey's Food Mart, 217 E. 25th St., food: (99), retail: (100) Nov. 21. Grade: A.
• Raceway, 3147 U.S. 60 E., food: (99), retail: (100) Nov. 21. Grade: A.
• Franey's Food Mart, 4510 Kentucky 54, food: (99), retail: (99) Nov. 21. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lake Bait Shop, 7301 Hobbs Road, food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 20. Grade: A.
• Blue Peacock, 500 E. Parrish Ave., (100) Nov. 20. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen, 3224 New Hartford Road, (97) Nov. 20. Grade: A.
• J.D.'s, 1420 Breckenridge St., (99) Nov. 25. Grade: A.
• Creme Coffee House, 109 E. Second St., (99) Nov. 25. Grade: A.
• Elite Air Extreme Fun Center, 606 Salem Drive, (99) Nov. 25. Grade: A.
• Drake's, 3050 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) Nov. 25. Grade: A.
