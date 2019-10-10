These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Sept. 23 through Oct. 4. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Dollar General, 1260 Carter Road, (99) Oct. 7.
• Huck's, 300 E. Parrish Ave., food: (87), retail: (89) Oct. 3. Grade: C. Violations: Food protections manager not present. Food contact surfaces unclean. Personal items stored with food area and improper storage of walk-in. All food in walk- and reach-in areas need to have remove-by dates. Need thermometers in all coolers and freezers. Improper storage of wiping cloths. Floors and wall unclean. Fly problem. Will need a plan of action implemented at follow-up inspection. During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected Oct. 7 food: (100), retail: (100). Grade: A.
• Applebee's, 5120 Frederica St., (99) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Kroger, 2630 Frederica St., food: (100), retail: (100) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Huck's, 2245 Ragu Drive, food: (96), retail: (98) Oct. 4. Grade: A.
• CVS, 3311 Kentucky 54, (100) Oct. 4.
• Eagle's Convenience Store, 2737 W. Parrish Ave., (94) Oct. 4.
• Quality Quick, 3400 Old Hartford Road, food: (97), retail: (97) Oct. 4. Grade: A.
• Thai Food Owensboro, 1401 Carter Road, (97) Oct. 7. Grade: A.
• Lee's Famous Recipe, 1800 Carter Road, (99) Oct. 7. Grade: A.
• Rite Aid, 1921 W. Parrish Ave., (99) Oct. 4.
• Subway, 3119 Frederica St., (100) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Zaxby's, 5030 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 3. Grade: A.
• Denny's, 4545 Frederica St., (100) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lanes South, 410 Carlton Drive, (100) Sept. 23. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Middle School South, 2631 South Griffith Ave., (100) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• H. L. Neblett Community Center, 801 W. Fifth St., (100) Sept. 26. Grade: A.
• Great American Cookie Co., 22 Towne Square Mall, (97) Sept. 26. Grade: A.
• Charlotte's Web Preschool & Nursery, 4129 Vincent Station Road, (100) Sept. 27. Grade: A.
• Academy of Learning, 730 Harvard Drive, (100) Sept. 27. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 10133 Main St., Whitesville, (99) Sept. 30.
• Hayden Home for Girls, 1320 W. Third St., (100) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Shell, 10000 Main St., Whitesville, food: (98), retail: (97) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• St. Mary of the Woods, Main Street, Whitesville, (100) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• Pan Asian, 2656 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 1. Grade: A.
• Madewell's Corner Cafe, 924 E. Second St., (99) Oct. 1. Grade: A.
