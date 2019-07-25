These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from July 10 through July 23. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• The Cup Cakery, 231 Williamsburg Square, (100) July 23. Grade: A.
• Super A Food Mart, 409 Crabtree Ave., (100) July 23.
• Dalishas Desserts, 5741 Kentucky 144, (100) July 23. Grade: A.
• Wellington Parc, 2885 New Hartford Road, (100) July 23. Grade: A.
• Pizza by the Guy, 3115 Commonwealth Court, (100) July 22. Grade: A.
• Milligan's Bar, 3136 W. Second St., (100) July 22. Grade: A.
• Long John Silver's, 3005 U.S. 60 E., (96) July 22. Grade: A.
• Healthpark Cornerstone Cafe, 1006 Ford Ave., (100) July 22. Grade: A.
• Mr. Wok Express, 3435 Frederica St., (94) July 22. Grade: A.
• Shoney's, 4710 Frederica St., (98) July 22. Grade: A.
• McDonald's, 4800 Frederica St., (100) July 22. Grade: A.
• Hayden's Drive-In, 9206 Kentucky 56, (95) July 18. Grade: A.
• Hayden's Convenient Store, 9209 Kentucky 56, (100) July 18.
• Animal Crackers, 1304 St. Ann St., (98) July 16. Grade: A.
• Dee's Diner, 1362 E. Fourth St., (100) July 16. Grade: A.
• Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits, 118 St. Ann St., (99) July 17. Grade: A.
• Big Dipper, 2820 Parrish Ave., (100) July 17. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 6291 Kentucky 54, (100) July 10.
• Raising Canes, 2990 Heartland Crossing, (100) July 10. Grade: A.
• La Plaza, 3600 Frederica St., (96) July15. Grade: A.
