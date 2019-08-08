These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from July 30 to July 31. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Roots & Wings Childcare and Preschool, 529 W. Byers Ave., (100) July 31. Grade: A.
• St. Pius Tenth Daycare, 3418 Hardinsburg Road, (100) July 31. Grade: A.
• Y-Not Pizza & Wings, 2710 Kentucky 144, (98) July 31. Grade: A.
• Little One's Academy, 714 E. Third St., (99) July 31. Grade: A.
• Domino's Pizza, 1003 Burlew Blvd., (100) July 30. Grade: A.
• Buena Vista Learning Center, 119 W. 24th St., (100) July 30. Grade: A.
