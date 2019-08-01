These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from July 23 through July 29. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Eagles, 1816 Triplett St., (100) July 29. Grade: A.
• Walgreens, 2318 Frederica St., (100) July 29.
• Signature Hillcrest, 3740 Old Hartford Road, (100) July 25. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store, 4016 Frederica St., (99) July 25.
• Rally's, 1301 Frederica St., (90) July 25. Grade: A.
• Overflow Cafe, 3232 Villa Point Drive, (97) July 26. Grade: A.
• Pleasant Grove Learning Center, 5664 Kentucky 56, (100) July 26. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store, 4241 Benttree Drive, (96) July 24.
• Subway, 2420 Parrish Ave., (100) July 24. Grade: A.
• Dollar Tree, 3500 Villa Point Drive, (98) July 26.
• Bimbo Bakeries, 325 E. 25th St., (99) July 26. Grade: A.
• IDK, 3123 Kentucky 54, (98) July 23. Grade: A.
• Super USA, 2224 Frederica St., (99) July 23.
• Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation, 1614 Parrish Ave., (98) July 23. Grade: A.
• El Mercadito, 1413 Bosley Road, food: (99), retail: (99) July 23. Grade: A.
• Even Steven Friendly Village, 7155 Kentucky 81, (96) July 27. Grade: A.
• Yewell Home for Boys, 1324 W. Third St., (100) July 23. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.