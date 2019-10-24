These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Sept. 26 through Oct. 22. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Papa John's Pizza, 3332 Villa Point, (100) Oct. 4. Grade: A.
• Bon Harbor, Inc., 30 Bon Harbor Road, food: (90) C, retail: (96) Sept. 26. Grade: C. Violations: Personal drinks must have a lid and straw and must be stored away from food prep areas and single service items. Must have soap and paper towels at all hand washing sinks. Employee hand washing signs are not posted at any hand sinks. Chemicals must be stored away from food prep areas, single service area and food storage area. All chemicals must have lids and be labeled. Coke machine nozzles, oven and other equipment were unclean. Drain leaking into three-compartment sink. Women's restroom has a missing covered trash bin and toilet is unclean. Floors unclean and holes in walls. During a follow-up inspection, violations were corrected. Food: (100), retail (100) Oct. 7. Grade: A.
• Tienda y Panaderia, 1221 Moseley St., (100) Oct. 7.
• Maggie's Antojito, 1221 Moseley St., (98) Oct. 7. Grade: A.
• Doodle Bugs, 9576 Kentucky 144, (100) Oct. 10. Grade: A.
• Culver's, 3020 Highland Pointe, (100) Oct. 10. Grade: A.
• Chick-fil-A, 4601 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 10. Grade: A.
• Country Cupboard, 4231 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 10.
• Little Einsteins, 3940 Old Hartford Road, (100) Oct. 9. Grade: A.
• Dunkin' Donuts, 3011 Frederica St., (99) Oct. 22. Grade: A.
• Utica Foodmart, 10615 U.S. 431, (99) Oct. 22. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 10539 U.S. 431, (100) Oct. 22. Grade: A.
• Real Hacienda, 4820 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 22. Grade: A.
• Wingfield Inn & Suites, 3220 W. Parrish Ave., (100) Oct. 22. Grade: A.
• College View Middle School, 5061 New Hartford Road, (100) Oct. 22. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic Elementary School, 4017 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 16. Grade: A.
• Heritage Park Preschool & Nursery, 3802 Legacy Run, (100) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• Penn Station, 3023 Highland Pointe Drive, (97) Oct. 18. Grade: A.
• Subway, 3124 Kentucky 54, (100) Oct. 14. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 5400 Kentucky 144, (100) Oct. 21.
• The Oven, 1012 E. Fourth St., (100) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• O.Z. Tyler Distillery, 10 Distillery Road, (100) Oct. 21. Grade: A.
• Quality Inn Hotel, 3136 W. Second St., (99) Oct. 18. Grade: A.
• Kroger, 2308 E. Fourth St., food: (100), retail: (100) Oct. 18. Grade: A.
• AMVETS, 2600 W. Second St., (100) Oct. 17. Grade: A.
• Wonder Whip, 2434 E. Fourth St., (97) Oct. 17. Grade: A.
• Hampton Inn, 615 Salem Drive, (98) Oct. 17. Grade: A.
• Ten O Six, 1006 E. Fourth St., (100) Oct. 16. Grade: A.
• Subway, 3124 Kentucky 54, (100) Oct. 14. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store, 6542 Kentucky 56, (100) Oct. 16.
• Roots & Wings Childcare and Preschool, 519 W. Byers Ave., (100) Oct. 16. Grade: A.
• Helping Hands Kitchen, 519 W. Byers Ave., (100) Oct. 16. Grade: A.
• O'Charley's, 5205 Frederica St., (99) Oct. 3. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick, 1211 Breckenridge St., food: (98), retail: (98) Oct. 3. Grade: A.
• Get N Go, 900 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 3.
